The Golden State Warriors might have lost 3x champion Kevon Looney at the start of free agency, but that may have actually have been good news for another beloved veteran in regard to his next NBA contract.

Gary Payton II remains on the market over three weeks into free agency, yet there's a belief that the defensive-minded guard could return to the Warriors and in large part thanks to Looney's departure.

The Warriors might re-sign Gary Payton II after losing Kevon Looney

Payton and Looney have been linked somewhat given their stature as veteran role players on Golden State championship teams, along with the fact they've been free agents together back in 2022 and now again this offseason.

Whereas it was Looney who re-signed and Payton who briefly left three years ago, it might be the opposite this time around. According to Warriors insider Monte Poole on the latest episode of Dubs Talk, Looney's move to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract may have actually helped Payton's case to remain with the franchise.

“Losing Looney, I've been told, increases the chance of GPII coming back now...It will be a pretty good salary dip though. I mean, from the 9.1 he made last year, it will be down in that 3-4 million category range now...There's still a possibility (of him coming back). Whereas a month ago, it's like, it didn't look good," Poole said.



There hasn't been many teams strongly linked to Payton since free agency begun, though the Los Angeles Lakers did emerge as a potential suitor last week particularly after the notable news of the 32-year-old changing his player agent.

However, any interest from the Lakers appears to have been short-lived given they were able to get their hands on former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart -- a certain upgrade from Payton even despite a couple of injury-plagued seasons.

It is interesting that the loss of Looney would have an impact on Golden State's desire to bring back Payton. While he's been dubbed "the little big man" given his propensity to hang out around the rim, Payton is still a 6'2" guard compared to Looney being an old-school 6'9" center.

Perhaps the Warriors just want another familiar veteran voice in the locker room, especially given the expected return of De'Anthony Melton in free agency could further impact Payton's already limited role on the court.