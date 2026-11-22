The Golden State Warriors, of course, are going to be looking for any sort of potential trade partner involving the Kristaps Porzingis contract as soon as we reach Dec. 15—the first date where contracts that were signed this past offseason can be dealt.

Although the urgency for that sort of deal was fended off during the Warriors' eight-game winning streak, this past stretch without Stephen Curry has simply made it too obvious that Golden State is lacking both depth and scoring power outside of its superstar. With the promise of Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody returning to the fold, the Warriors, at least theoretically, can still afford bide their time, seeking out the best options for (and perhaps limiting the draft capital they need to send out in) a Porzingis trade.

But at the end of the day, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and company will be turning over every stone as soon as Porzingis is eligible to be traded. And if they can find a deal that works, there's no reason not to move off of a contract that, for now, is simply taking up space on the cap sheet.

It's in that light that a potential trade for Wendell Carter Jr. makes sense for the Warriors.

But does it make sense for the Magic? That depends on how they ultimately view their team by the team we reach Porzingis' trade eligibility.

The Magic's performance over the next two weeks could open a door for a Wendell Carter Jr. trade

Let's start by simply examining the fit between Carter and Golden State. The Warriors obviously need help on the wing, and they likely are in need of an addition complementary playmaker to help take on some of the offensive creation workload when Curry is out.

But if they're able to land a starting-caliber center with the Porzingis contract, even if it's not one that's going to start and close every game for Golden State, that would be a major victory. Carter is certainly an option in that vein.

Across 15 games with Orlando this season, Carter has averaged 13 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while converting 38.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc. He's not an elite defender by any means, but he provides enough switchability and a sufficient amount of rim protection to depend on him as more than just a small-ball center. And if the Warriors' best look when Curry returns is still their small-ball lineup with Draymond Green at the five, then having a player of Carter's capacity on both ends of the court gives Golden State an enviable amount of flexibility.

Carter and Porzingis' contracts match up almost perfectly, moreover. Carter is owed just over $19 million this year with a team option in 2028. If the Magic are looking to duck a major luxury tax bill, moving off of Carter would be one of their easiest pathways to doing so. Even so, the Warriors would likely need to be willing to move off of at least one post-Curry first-round pick to bring Orlando to the table. The price may ultimately be too steep if it goes beyond that.

But regardless, the only way the Warriors even have a shot of bringing Orlando into negotiations is if that organization is convinced it's time to undertake a partial teardown. They currently have over $150 million committed to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs, and to this point in the season, they've had very little to show for that hefty bill. Although they currently possess a 7-8 record and the eight seed in the Eastern Conference, they're just 20th in offensive rating and 18th in defensive rating. Those aren't the marks of a contending team, no matter how you want to characterize it.

This next stretch, then, will be a defining one for the Magic. Between now and Dec. 15, they'll play each of the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Philadelphia 76ers twice, with a road matchup tossed in there against the emergent Dallas Mavericks.

Now, the Magic have played better as of late—posting wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, and Milwaukee Bucks—and the Wizards aren't going to be the team that forces them to the bargaining table. But both the Pistons and the 76ers are among the top teams in the Eastern Conference currently. The Magic just played the 76ers closely a few nights ago with Paolo Banchero sidelined, but if their offensive struggles continue, it's easy to see a world where, after entering this stretch 7-8, the Magic are somewhere around 9-13 by the time we reach Dec. 15.

That likely won't make the price on Carter any lower. But if the Magic fail to keep up with a pair of true contenders during this next stretch, perhaps there will be room for a real look in the mirror in Orlando—and the Warriors could very well be the ones to capitalize off of any urgency a rough stretch like that produces.