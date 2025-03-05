Warriors sign defensive demon to already elite unit

While the Golden State Warriors have certainly got an offensive boost from the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, it might actually be the defensive end that's been more impressive over their first 10 games with the 6x All-Star.

The Warriors are only behind the Detroit Pistons with the second-best defense in the league since the acquisition of Butler, having surged into the top six of the Western Conference standings as a result.

The Warriors have signed one of the G League's best defenders

An already elite defensive unit has only gotten stronger in the past 24 hours, with Golden State signing one of the G League's best defenders to a two-way contract. Braxton Key joins the franchise from the San Diego Clippers, taking the two-way spot left vacant by Pat Spencer who was converted to a standard contract on Tuesday.

Key comes to the Warriors with 34 games of NBA experience, having played with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and most recently the Denver Nuggets who he appeared for 20 times last season.

Key average 16.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 22 regular season games with San Diego, but it's the defensive end of the floor that may have warranted this latest NBA opportunity. The 6'8" forward is averaging a league-leading 2.6 steals per game, while also adding 1.1 blocks in his 33.4 minutes.

According to GSWCBA on X (formerly Twitter), Key is a big wing of a similar mould to Larry Nance, Kyle Anderson and Draymond Green, which gives him a nice role model now that he'll be alongside the veteran Golden State forward.

Offensively solid all-around big wing (6'8 w/ 7'0 wingspan) in the ilk of Dray/Kyle Anderson/Larry Nance-type.



Smart connector who can put the ball on the floor and playmake.



Tough rebounder and disruptive defender. Leads the G League in steals (2.6spg) and 8th in DefWS. https://t.co/ulxofODJn9 — GSWCBA (@gswcba) March 5, 2025

Yet just like those guys, it's the 3-point shooting that can let Key down. He's shot just 20% from three on 2.7 attempts in the G League regular season, with that coming after shooting a barely better 20.7% on 3.6 attempts in 2023-24. The 28-year-old is 8-of-26 (30.8%) across his 34-game NBA career.

Given Golden State's lack of shooting in the front court with the likes of Green, Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney and the now benched Trayce Jackson-Davis, it remains to be seen whether Key can get any opportunity with the franchise over the remaining 20 games, or whether he'll spend most of his time with Santa Cruz.

The Warriors now have Key, Taran Armstrong and Jackson Rowe on two-way contracts, with the potential that one is signed to the vacant 15th roster spot on the final day of the regular season.