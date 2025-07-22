Warriors signing Jonathan Kuminga could mean disaster for another young forward

If you look at many projected 10-man rotations that fans and analysts propose for the Golden State Warriors on social media, few will include young forward Gui Santos as part of the mix.

That's somewhat surprising given the trust that Santos earned from Steve Kerr at times last season, but is also the reality of a veteran team looking to push toward another deep playoff run. That's not to say that Santos couldn't push himself into different lineups, particularly depening on what happens in the ongoing saga of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency.

Gui Santos could be heavily impacted by Jonathan Kuminga's outcome

If there's one player who should be interested in the outcome of this Kuminga situation, it's Santos as a fellow young forward whose role and minutes could be affected heading into next season.

While many may have Santos out of the projected rotation, he's also one of only two players on the current roster that stands 6'7" or 6'8" that can provide legitimate size at either forward positions. Jimmy Butler is the other, while Moses Moody and Draymond Green are slightly smaller at 6'5" and 6'6" respectively.

Kuminga, of course, has unique athleticism and is also 6'7". It's one of the arguments as to why Golden State should re-sign him, particularly given Butler and Green are both 35 and could deal with injuries (or at the very least periods of rest) next season.

If Kuminga does depart in a sign-and-trade and the Warriors don't get back another capable 6'6"-6'9" forward, then that could really open up a rotation hole that Santos could easily jump into with an impressive training camp and preseason.

On the other hand though, Kuminga coming back could deal a disastrous blow to the Brazilian's hopes of an early rotation role. It's hard to see how he'd push past Butler, Green, Moody and Kuminga for minutes, especially when Golden State will be motivated to showcase the latter for a potential trade once eligible.

It does appear like the Warriors are still more likely to re-sign Kuminga than not, simply because they've set an asking price that opposing teams aren't willing to match. Buzz around a potential move to the Sacramento Kings has died down, while Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reported on Monday that the Phoenix Suns have interest in Kuminga, "but are unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets."

The Chicago Bulls have re-emerged as a potential suitor after reports that Kuminga's camp had angled towards getting him to the Windy City, but that situation is complicated by the fact they're dealing with their own restricted free agent in Josh Giddey.

If Kuminga does ultimately re-sign with the Warriors, it could place Santos in a precarious position as he enters an expiring contract that doesn't become fully guaranteed until January 10.