Sobering tweet shows how quickly Warriors fans got over the Klay Thompson love fest
By Tyler Watts
The Golden State Warriors would not have won four championships or created a dynasty without Klay Thompson. The future Hall of Famer is a sharpshooter and winner. Nobody wanted to see him leave the Bay Area, but it was time. Thompson was unhappy, and the Dubs could not afford to overpay to keep him.
Klay’s return to Golden State was emotional. The Warriors gave him a tribute video, which his former teammate Draymond Green missed as fans showered him with praise. Stephen Curry’s dominant clutch performance made sure the Dubs got the win, but it was certainly a night to celebrate Thompson.
The honeymoon did not last long. Fans received captain hats on the night of his return to celebrate Klay’s love for boating, but they do not appear interested in hanging on to their keepsake.
Klay Thompson’s captain hats are not cheap but readily available
Rob Perez shared a tweet with several of them available for purchase. The cheapest clocks in at $140, but clearly fans are not hanging onto their hats. Ebay is littered with auctions and supporters can easily get their hands on one if they are willing to pay.
Klay spent his first 11 seasons with the Warriors, but there was no storybook ending. Golden State became a dynasty by winning four championships. Thompson was traded to Dallas this offseason, so he could chase another ring with the Mavericks. The deal allowed Golden State to add Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson to build their depth. It was a win for both sides, but not how anyone dreamed of it ending.
Captain Klay is a Warriors legend. Fans will remember his time in Golden State no matter what he does in Dallas or elsewhere. The Splash Brothers were unstoppable in their prime and helped the Warriors reach new heights.
The captain’s hat was a nice touch, but fans are ready to move on. The new-look Dubs are off to a fast start and looking like a title contender. Warriors supporters are rooting for Klay as long as the Mavericks are not facing the Dubs. Hopefully, both teams make a deep playoff run and fans get treated to a Curry versus Thompson matchup when the games matter most.
Golden State Warriors fans wanting a commemorative Klay hat can get them. It won’t be cheap, but supporters who went to the game are willing to part with them. It will be all competition against Thompson from here until Klay retires. Fans are thankful for his contributions but are clearly ready to move on and enjoy this iteration of the Dubs.