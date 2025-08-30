Warriors stance on Al Horford is crystal clear after shunning notable free agent

The Golden State Warriors are committed to Al Horford with their taxpayer mid-level exception and that won't change despite a notable recent addition to the free agency market.

Sharpshooter Malik Beasley re-emerged as a top free agent last week when it was reported that the 28-year-old is no longer a target in a federal gambling investigation. It had some believing that the Warriors could rethink their strategy when it comes to the taxpayer mid-level exception, but that doesn't appear to be the case according to recent reports on Thursday.

The Warriors don't appear to have interest in Malik Beasley

Given Golden State's interest in a number of veteran guards this offseason, including De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon, it wouldn't have been totally surprising if they arose as a potential suitor for Beasley.

However, there's no obvious links between player and franchise, with NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line stating that the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Beasley's most recent team, the Detroit Pistons, are the ones currently interested in his services.

"League sources say that four primary teams have been in contact with the sharpshooter's representation in hopes that he can eventually be signed. They are Cleveland, New York, Minnesota and the incumbent Pistons," Fischer reported.

Golden State's absence from that group would suggest they've shunned Beasley as a free agent option, having come off arguably a career-best year with the Pistons where he finished second to Payton Pritchard in the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.

Beasley averaged 16.3 points on 41.6% 3-point shooting, also narrowly finishing second to Anthony Edwards in terms of made shots from beyond the arc. Warrior superstar Stephen Curry finished third, having missed top spot due to playing nine games less than Edwards and 12 less than the allotted 82 that Beasley appeared in.

Horford and Golden State have seemingly remained patient and committed to each other throughout this entire process, with the 39-year-old still awaiting a resolution on Jonathan Kuminga's future after being linked to the franchise in the hours leading up to the start of free agency two months ago.

Things don't appear to be changing from either side, even if a notable player like Beasley is once again available. The Warriors clearly outlined their need for a starting center from the outset, identifying Horford as their one and only free agency target above the veteran minimum.

Horford's patience could even be rewarded with a two-year contract that includes a second-year player option, giving him the opportunity to retire next offseason or play on into what would be a 20th NBA season.