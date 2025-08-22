Warriors may need to think twice about who to give the MLE after latest update

The Golden State Warriors appear destined to sign Al Horford using the Mid-Level Exception, but a new Malik Beasley update should have them reconsidering their plans. Up to this point, Beasley has been passed over by teams in free agency due to an investigation into allegations that he was involved in gambling on NBA games.

With Beasley reportedly cleared as a target in the federal investigation, he will suddenly hit the open market without the shadow of a potential suspension hanging over his head.

Beasley's attorneys told ESPN that they had extensive conversations and meetings with the Eastern District of New York and were informed Beasley is not being considered the target after allegations regarding gambling on NBA games and prop bets during the 2023-24 season. https://t.co/4gTjas9XPa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2025

As a result, the Warriors must seriously consider pursuing Beasley with the Mid-Level Exception they hope to gain greater access to via a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade.

This isn't to say that the Warriors need to back out of the Horford pursuit, as the former NBA champion would help stabilize the center position. Beasley, however, is a younger and more productive player who could potentially help the Warriors return to former glory.

The task of signing Beasley won't be easy, but it's worth noting that his incumbent team, the Detroit Pistons, can sign him for no more than $7.2 million.

The free agent market has significantly dried up since late June.



While Detroit still retains his non-bird rights, the maximum they can sign him for his $7.2M.



The Pistons have signed Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, Javonte Green to replace Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr.



They… https://t.co/eo5zKmTdDJ — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 22, 2025

In other words: If the Warriors finally resolve the Kuminga situation, they could potentially swoop in and sign Beasley with a competitive offer.

Malik Beasley no longer under investigation, should be on Warriors' radar

Beasley, 28, is coming off of the best season of his NBA career thus far. He finished second in voting for Sixth Man of the Year after anchoring the second unit for the 44-38 Pistons, thriving as the sharpshooter he's long shown the ability to excel as.

Beasley finished the 2024-25 campaign averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.9 three-point field goals made on .430/.416/.679 shooting.

Beasley was No. 3 in the NBA in three-point field goals made per game, trailing only Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards. He was also No. 3 in three-point field goal percentage among players who converted at least 3.0 per game, with only Zach LaVine and Norman Powell ahead of him.

For the Warriors, it's at least worth kicking the tires on whether or not Beasley would be open to joining them, as well as exploring the thought of how he'd fit.

No one will be able to truly emulate what Klay Thompson brought to Golden State, particularly in the sense that he was a legitimate two-way player. With a combination of Beasley and Buddy Hield, however, the Warriors would have two legitimately elite shooters to pair with Curry.

If nothing else, that trio could help Steve Kerr get back to tormenting teams from beyond the arc—even when Curry's shot may not be falling.

The question, of course, is if that potential outcome would be more beneficial than adding Horford to solidify the interior. Horford is 39, but he's still a productive, efficient, and reliable player who provides value on both ends of the floor.

Golden State must at least weigh their options, however, as they decide if Horford is still the best target for them given Beasley's sudden availability in free agency.