Warriors steal Celtics' championship blueprint for final phase of the Steph Curry era

The Golden State Warriors took a major swing on Wednesday night, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

For many fans, this trade might be doubly disappointing. Not only have they essentially bowed out of the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but this trade also brings an end to the drama-filled Jonathan Kuminga saga.

Yet the Warriors have needed a center for a long time, and Porzingis, when he's healthy, could be the solution.

In pairing him with Al Horford, moreover, Golden State will attempt a tried and true method at solidifying their roster for a championship run. The Boston Celtics won the championship in 2024 with Horford and Porzingis in their big-man rotation, and the Warriors will now attempt to do the same.

Porzingis-Horford is a championship combination

Although there was hope that Horford could step into Golden State's starting center role when they added him in free agency, things have not quite panned out that way. Horford has played in just 30 games this season, starting just five and averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while knocking down 42.3% of his field goal attempts.

Don't get it wrong, Horford has been solid. But he hasn't been the solution at center for the Warriors.

Neither, frankly, has Draymond Green or Quinten Post. Green gives up too much size to play extensive minutes at center long-term, and Post still lacks the scoring and defensive acumen to truly be that guy.

When he's been healthy over the past few years, Porzingis has shown an ability to be that difference-making big man. Although he played just 11 games during Boston's championship run, he averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 46.7% from the field.

Horford, during that 2023-24 run, averaged 9.2 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

The duo complements each other nicely. Porzingis, at 7'2", presents a formidable presence on the interior and is a dynamic scorer when he's at his best. Horford, meanwhile, presents spacing and defensive acumen. He's shot 38.2% from 3-point range over his last three seasons, and he's maintained a viable skill-set as a rim protector even at his advanced age.

With Post in the mix, the Warriors will hope to have a solid rotation of centers with varying skill-sets: something they have not possessed in quite a long time.

It worked for Boston, and Golden State must hope it works for them too.