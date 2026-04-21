Warriors' Steve Kerr conundrum could leave them in a difficult spot in 2026 NBA Draft

After the Golden State Warriors failed to fight their way through the Play-In Tournament, fans now have a pair of things to look forward to this offseason. The NBA Draft Lottery and, later, the Draft itself.

The Warriors currently have a 9.4% chance of jumping into the top-four and a 2.0% chance of winning the rights to the first overall selection. Their fate will be decided on May 10 when the NBA determines the final draft order. But even if they stay put at 11th overall, what they choose to do with that selection could have major ramifications.

Golden State has routinely failed to replenish their coffers of young talent over the past several seasons. Their selection in this year's draft should represent a fresh bite at the apple.

But the Warriors have an even more important saga to sort out this offseason. Steve Kerr's contract has officially expired, and Golden State must await his decision. If it's not resolved before the Draft, the organization will have an incredibly difficult dilemma on its hands.

Do you draft a young player who can immediately contribute and earn the good graces of Kerr? Or do you draft for upside in the anticipation of a new coaching staff with a better track record for player development?

Steve Kerr's decision needs to come as soon as possible for the Warriors

To be clear, there's no world in which Kerr should be rushed to make a final decision on his career. After 12 seasons and four NBA titles, he's earned the right to evaluate the situation and make a determination on his future on his own terms.

The problem is that the NBA Draft sits just four days after the conclusion of a hypothetical Game 7 of the NBA Finals. There's not much wiggle room there for the Warriors and Kerr to sort out their situation, let alone for Golden State to conduct a search for a new head coach if that becomes necessary.

One of the main characteristics of Kerr's tenure in Golden State is that he has a certain set of traits he wants his young players to embody. If they don't, they will be largely cut of the rotation.

There's been documented tension between Kerr's stance and the front office's perspective throughout his time with the team. But if Kerr returns on a multi-year extension, his preferences must absolutely be a consideration.

If that's the case, perhaps the Warriors would be best off seeking out a prospect like Yaxel Lendeborg. Although Lendeborg will turn 24 before the start of his rookie season, he has the winning mindset and the feel on the margins of the game that Kerr typically seeks out. He could immediately become a factor for a Warriors team that would desperately be trying to push its way into championship contention.

If Kerr is gone, perhaps the long-term-oriented outlook finally prevails in Golden State, freeing them up to take a swing on a player with a higher ceiling like Nate Ament or Labaron Philon Jr.

Either way, the Warriors need to get as clear a picture as possible of their future before the pivotal offseason decisions start coming in droves. If Kerr's contract situation is not resolved quickly, it could make an already treacherous offseason even more difficult.