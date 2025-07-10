Warriors still have huge chance to complete what few think possible

The Golden State Warriors entered free agency with nine contracted players, signalling that a number of moves would be on the horizon to complete their roster heading into next season.

Now over a week since free agency officially began, the Warriors remain the only team in the league not to have made a move. It's causing mass frustration among fans, and leading to the belief that a succesful offseason is now no longer possible.

In a normal free agency scenario, that may be true. Needing to make a host of moves and not doing so for the first week usually takes all the best free agents out of play, but that's not necessarily the case this time around.

The Warriors can still have a great offseason

Golden State are still in a position where they can swing fan frustration into legitimate optimism, with a number of players still available that could be considered significant upgrades.

Let's start with the position of the team though -- the Warriors entered free agency with little flexibility given so much of their cap is tied up in the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Therefore expecting a big swing and a major move wasn't overly realistic, and even if they could do such a deal, the front office might not see it necessary and point to the fact the team was 23-7 (an over 60-win pace) with Butler to close the regular season.

Golden State haven't lost a player they truly wanted to keep at this point either. Kevon Looney is the only confirmed departure, with the 3x champion joining the New Orleans Pelicans and since revealing that an offer never really came from the Warriors.

It feels unlikely that Golden State bring back Kevin Knox or Braxton Key, while they failed to tender a qualifying offer to Pat Spencer. Gary Payton II could still come back for another season, but it's become clear that it will be on the Warriors terms were it to materialize.

The Jonathan Kuminga piece looms over everything the front office will do, with nothing else able to be completed until that domino falls. Golden State has an element of control over the Kuminga situation given his restricted status, and considering the market for restricted free agents is truly awful.

While fans lose patience over the elongated nature of Kuminga's free agency, it's clearly better for the Warriors to make the right deal rather than rush into a bad one. In the meantime, the free agency market is still ripe with good options that could prove very valuable.

While nothing is confirmed, Golden State appear likely to sign Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton. Adding two veterans who fit the system and could theoretically play starter-level minutes is a major upgrade if the subtractions are Looney, Payton, Knox, Spencer and Key.

The Warriors could then use their remaining roster spots on veterans who while more minor upgrades, could still prove valuable. Players such as Chris Boucher or Trey Lyles are names that come to mind considering the roster could still do with spacing options in the front court.

Then if Golden State really want to make a high-upside swing, they could try and sway Bradley Beal from an expected move to the L.A. Clippers once he hits free agency following a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. Failing that, there could be an intriguing risk to take with 9x All-Star and Oakland native Damian Lillard who could become a factor post All-Star break once recovered from his torn achilles.

The Warriors are also still likely to make something of the Kuminga situation, whether it be through a sign-and-trade now or bringing him back on a contract that prepares them for a mid-season move once his full salary can be included in a deal.

You can debate whether these moves will actually allow them to contend in a brutal Western Conference, but there's still a very clear path to the Warriors entering next season with a considerably better roster than the one who lost in the second-round of the playoffs this year.