Warriors still have time to bring Klay Thompson home after latest reunion admission

Klay Thompson has admitted he still thinks about a potential reunion at the Golden State Warriors after facing his former team at Chase Center on Thursday night.

Thompson may be coming toward the end of his career, but the Warriors still have time to bring the franchise legend home and have him play a meaningful role based on recently improved form with the Miami Heat.

Warriors still have time to bring Klay Thompson home

Thompson had 11 points and three assists against Golden State on Thursday. His defense was notable in the first-quarter as the Heat built a 10-point lead, and the 36-year-old threatened to get going with a couple buckets during the third-quarter. Outside of that, it was a fairly underwhelming night for Thompson and Miami who slumped to a 120-100 defeat.

Speaking after the game, Thompson revealed he still thinks about a potential reunion in the future and is grateful for the support he still receives after winning four championships with the franchise.

“A little bit," Thompson said when asked if he thinks about a reunion. "And I’m so grateful for the support I have in the region. I mean, just going to breakfast this morning and seeing familiar faces. It was awesome. And I’m very, very grateful for the fandom. It really inspires me to keep going.”

Thompson responded to a fan in July that it would be nice to finish his career with Golden State, but clearly that wasn't a priority just yet as the five-time All-Star signed with Miami following his buyout from the Dallas Mavericks.

Warriors could reunite with Klay Thompson next summer

At the very least you'd expect Thompson to retire as a Warrior on a one-day contract, but it would be nice if he returned to the franchise while still a capable rotation player, particularly if the team can also be a playoff one.

Thompson signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Heat in August, yet that includes a player option for next season which he can opt out of and become a free agent. Perhaps a reunion could happen next summer if Thompson's time in Miami doesn't pan out.

That's proving the case early in the season, with Thursday's loss to Golden State pushing the Heat to a 3-6 record despite the offseasion additions of Thompson and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thompson had 25, 19 and 30-point outings prior to his visit to Chase Center, suggesting he still has a couple years left despite not being the prime two-way player he once was with the Warriors.