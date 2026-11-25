Even at 38-years-old, Stephen Curry is the engine of the Golden State Warriors and the front office has subsequently remained persistent on building around their franchise superstar with complementary pieces that suit his game.

The problem with that is Curry is facing increasing injury concerns, unsurprisingly so given his age and the sheer amount of basketball he's played. One could argue that the Warriors' current struggles without Curry is proof that building solely around him is no longer viable.

Warriors building solely around Stephen Curry is no longer viable

This is not to say that Curry shouldn't be the biggest factor in roster decisions, particularly when it comes to the role players that they target in free agency. It's more about finding a balance between players who fit with Curry, while also providing a little more insurance and offensive spark so the team doesn't fall off a cliff whenever he's out.

Of course, Golden State are also hindered by the current absence of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. But as much as Butler was a genuine star prior to his injury, even he was often a pass-first player who fit into the Curry-led system. When the two-time MVP missed the last four games of the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2025, Butler struggled to scale up and take over games in a way the Warriors needed.

Golden State insider Tim Kawakami recently spoke emphatically of the franchise's desire to pair Curry with players who complement him, rather than look at score-first players who are a questionable fit. This made sense when the Warriors had an overwhelming amount of talent or even when Curry was capable of playing 65+ games, but those days might be behind him despite still being an elite player when healthy.

Warriors have obvious examples of prioritizing complementary players

There are multiple examples just this offseason of the Warriors signing players based purely on their fit with Curry. The most notable may have been the decision to bring back De'Anthony Melton, rather than give the same contract offer to more of a scoring guard in Anfernee Simons.

Golden State also gave a two-year deal to veteran center Al Horford, prioritizing his championship experience over a younger option with less availability issues. Gary Payton II was brought back into the fold thanks to his numerous years of experience playing alongside Curry, even though the veteran guard has never quite been the same after the 2022 championship season.

Brandon Williams was the one signing that was completely to assist the non-Curry minutes more than the man himself, but even then he was the one player of the 15-man roster that was given a completely non-guaranteed contract before opening night.

The Warriors should absolutely keep building around Curry as his career winds down, but that shouldn't be the absolute sole factor in their free agency decision-making. Curry is simply no longer durable enough for that to be the case.