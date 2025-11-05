Warriors struggling to decipher Brandin Podziemski question with an obvious answer

Following the Golden State Warriors' Tuesday night win over the Phoenix Suns, one thing seems to be increasingly clear as it pertains to Brandin Podziemski. When talking about both his individual success as well as the team's overall output, things seem to be working better to begin this season when Podz starts as opposed to coming off the bench.

Through the first seven games of this season, Podziemski started four games and came off the bench in the other three. Golden State held a 3-1 record in the games Brandin was a starter, with just a 1-2 record when he came off the bench. The eye test has shown us that Podz has played significantly better in a starting role, with it also leading to more wins for the team.

In the games he has started, Podziemski has averaged more time on the floor, has rebounded better, and has shot the ball more efficiently. In addition, his defensive metrics and some other hustle stats like charges drawn have noticeably spiked when he was a starter as well. The energy and rhythm of the team have often looked more cohesive when he opens the game on the floor.

Podziemski starting has been a winning strategy

I believe that Podziemski serves as a very solid complement to Stephen Curry in the Warriors' starting lineup. His ability to move off the ball and take on secondary playmaking duties gives him the ability to impact the game without needing to touch the ball a whole lot, and his defensive skills allow Golden State to play a bit smaller while still maintaining their overall defensive identity.

The Warriors have at times treated Brandin like something of a utility piece in terms of someone who can start or come off the bench, but it would appear that element of uncertainty is not the most beneficial to him or the team's overall rhythm. When he is coming off the bench, the second unit can lose a bit of structure because he's just not that kind of natural "instant offense" guy. Rather, he's more of a connector.

What complicates matters is that Steve Kerr has a tendency to place trust in more veteran players over younger guys. This is often beneficial, but it can sometimes keep the Warriors from evolving as well. Treating Podziemski as more of an interchangeable piece in the rotation doesn't seem to be the best strategy.

Warriors fans know well that Brandin Podziemski is a talented guy and, when he's at his best, is a real ceiling-raiser for this group as a whole. I believe Golden State should seek to prioritize overall production and fit moving forward, and the obvious answer to get the most out of number two is to treat him as one of your regular starters.