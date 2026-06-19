Warriors suddenly presented with the perfect alternative to failed Kawhi Leonard deal

The Golden State Warriors are, to no surprise of their fans, in a strange place right now.

With extension talks for Stephen Curry looming, the singular year remaining on the superstar's contract weighs heavily over this offseason in Golden State. Do they want to go all-in and try to maximize what's left of his career? Or do they want to bridge the gap by adding young talent and attempting to construct a semi-competitive roster in the meanitme?

This all crystallizes in their first-round selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, which currently sits at 11th overall. For much of their offseason, it's seemed as though they intend to make that pick. According to current reporting, that still feels like the most likely scenario.

Yesterday, though, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that there's been buzz around the league surrounding a potential swap involving the 11th overall pick and two-way phenom Trey Murphy III.

"Golden State's selection has proven to be a spot on the board that various rival teams have begun to pinpoint as a potential trade opportunity … partly because New Orleans is no longer hanging up on teams calling to inquire about two-way wing Trey Murphy III and the Warriors' longstanding interest in Murphy has been well-chronicled." Jake Fischer via The Stein Line

While shipping off such a valuable selection would certainly be painful, this deal would be the perfect alternative to the Warriors' failed pursuit of Kawhi Leonard.

Trey Murphy III would be the perfect trade target for the Warriors (if the price is right)

Fischer's reporting hasn't been the only source buzz surrounding Golden State this week. Anthony Slater dropped an extensive report for ESPN on Wednesday, detailing the ongoing contract saga with Draymond Green and the Warriors' potential pursuit of LeBron James. In his report, though, he made clear that the Los Angeles Clippers have not budged on their trade deadline stance on superstar Kawhi Leonard.

They would prefer to build around the veteran rather than ship him off for future draft capital.

The Warriors, for their part, registered clear interest in Leonard at the trade deadline. But such a move would require a significant mortgaging of their future. Golden State has consistently been hesitant to part with its draft capital beyond the end of the Stephen Curry era. A deal for Leonard would likely involve not only moving Jimmy Butler's contract but also a number of their future first-round picks.

A deal for Murphy, though, would accomplish the same goal for what seems to be a much lesser price.

Across 66 games with the Pelicans last season, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. He would provide the immediate two-way boost the Warriors need on the wing.

For quite a while, New Orleans' rumored price for Murphy has been hefty. The general consensus was that it would take multiple first-round picks to get them to part with their star forward. But the Pelicans sacrificed their first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft in order to move up for Derik Queen last year.

If that desperation opens a door for the Warriors to acquire Murphy at a lesser price, it would be the perfect deal to address the most glaring need on their roster. Although there's a gap between Leonard's and Murphy's two-way talent, the two players are, at the very least, comparable.

A trade for Murphy could therefore be the perfect substitute for an all-in pursuit of Leonard.