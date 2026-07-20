Warriors' Summer League championship may have sealed the fate of one young guard

After a season of doom and gloom, the Golden State Warriors needed some hope. They've gotten that this offseason.

Although they didn't jump up in the NBA Draft Lottery, they managed to land Yaxel Lendeborg at 11th overall— and he seems to be an immediate difference-maker in the frontcourt for a team that desperately needs reliable two-way contributors. But their glamorous run in Summer League provided more than that.

While Lendeborg was the star of the team, winning Championship Game MVP in the Warriors' 94-90 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, multiple players stood out during their stint in Las Vegas as potential contributors for Golden State's rotation in 2026-27. Will Richard showed some leadership qualities we didn't get to see last season, and Graham Ike's rebounding feel and touch in the paint helped him carve out an easily projectable role as a two-way center.

But the most impressive piece beyond Lendeborg was easily LJ Cryer. With another strong performance in the Summer League Championship, Cryer may have cemented his bid for a rotational role this season.

LJ Cryer is doing everything he can to push for a full roster spot with the Warriors in 2026-27

Last season, when the Warriors were decimated by injuries after the All Star Game, Cryer saw some run in the team's backcourt. Across 18 games, he averaged 8.2 points and shot 39.4% from 3-point range, also flashing some minimal upside as an off-ball connector and catch-and-shoot threat.

But he was obviously limited by an ankle injury he suffered early in his stint with the team, and his production was almost certainly impacted as a result.

No such limitation existed in Summer League though. Although Cryer wasn't the offensive focal point of the team, he perfectly complemented the rim pressure that Lendeborg and Richard provided. Across eight games between the California Classic and the 2K26 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Cryer posted 14 points and shot 41.6% from beyond the arc.

Even against a formidable defensive team like the Grizzlies, he held up his end of the bargain, posting 15 points and knocking down four of his eight 3-point attempts on the night.

Beyond the established trio of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, and De'Anthony Melton, the Warriors will be in desperate need of additional backcourt contributors in 2026-27. Regardless of LeBron James' ultimate decision this offseason, those remaining roster spots will still need to be filled by veteran contributors.

Even if Cryer remains on a two-way contract heading into 2026-27, therefore, he's made it clear that he's capable of taking on that mantle.