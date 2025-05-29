Warriors make surprise announcement on guard after tough playoff showing

Stephen Curry's hamstring injury dominated the headlines toward the end of the Golden State Warriors' playoff campagin, but it's a couple of his younger teammates that have been sent for surgery in the wake of their elimination at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After announcing last week that Moses Moody had undergone surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, the Warriors have now revealed that Brandin Podziemski has also gone under the knife following the conclusion of his second NBA season.

Brandin Podziemski has undergone left wrist surgery

Podziemski dealt with a few different injury concerns throughout the season, but there was no indication of a wrist issue that's now seen him undergo succesful surgery on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old played the final 14 games of the regular season and all 13 postseason outings (12 playoffs + the play-in), albeit Podziemski played just 14 minutes in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets due to food poisoning.

After a rough shooting start to his sophomore year, Podziemski responded in excellent fashion after dealing with an abdominal strain that saw him miss 12-straight games. From the date of his return on January 23 to the end of the regular season, Podziemski averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists on an efficient 46.9% from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range on six attempts per game.

The former 19th overall pick solidified a starting role during that period and played a big part in the Warriors surge into the playoffs, having led the team in plus-mins (+227) from January 23 onwards.

Unfortunately Podziemski couldn't quite continue that hot form into his first postseason. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the playoffs, with his shooting numbers dwindling to 36.1% from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc.

Despite the overall disappointment, there were a couple of big games from Podziemski that delivers optimism heading into his third year. He crucially had 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and shot 6-of-11 from three in a huge Game 4 victory against the Rockets, before breaking that playoff career-high with 28 points, six rebounds and four assists on 11-of-19 shooting in Golden State's final game of the season against the Timberwolves.

After finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting last year, Podziemski ultimately finished averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his second season. Like Moody, he is expected to be healthy and available for the start of training camp in October.