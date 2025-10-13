Warriors' trade reject remains in no man's land on eve of season

As the Golden State Warriors explored sign-and-trade options for Jonathan Kuminga this summer, the Sacramento Kings were the only serious suitors that came forward despite the rumored interest across the league in the dynamic young forward's services.

However, the Warriors were not impressed by any of the trade offers forwarded by Sacramento, and, as a result, young guard Devin Carter remains in trade limbo as the regular season opens.

The Kings, who have a plethora of ball-needy players currently on their roster, are looking to potentially even add free agent guard Russell Westbrook, likely at the expense of Carter, and, had Golden State seen value in the young guard, he could be taking on his ideal role right now in The Bay.

Devin Carter could have been an important depth piece for the Warriors, but now he is in trade limbo

As the Warriors sought out potential packages in exchange for their most tradeable asset, Kuminga, they were very publicly in pursuit of either an unprotected first-round pick and a promising young player or a player who could make an immediate difference on a championship-seeking roster.

Sacramento, therefore, sent forward two confirmed trade proposals: one involving Carter and one involving Malik Monk.

However, neither package included an unprotected first-round pick, and Golden State evidently did not feel as though the fit for Carter or for Monk would work within the current construction of their roster.

In a different situation, however, Carter may have been the ideal developmental piece for Golden State. Although he was limited by injury in the early portions of the regular season last year, he averaged 3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the 36 games he did play, showing a propensity for making hustle plays and playing intense defense even through his limited minutes.

Now, as Marc Stein has reported yet again on Sunday's edition of The Stein Line Newsletter, Carter remains on the trade block as a result of the Kings' remaining interest in adding Westbrook to their roster.

Sacramento's current backcourt includes Carter, Monk, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, and getting enough minutes and touches for all of these guys, even prior to a potential Westbrook signing, was already going to be a challenge.

Carter, who was the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, is not likely to draw much trade value with how little he has proven through his short career, and it is only natural to wonder what might have been had the Kings and Golden State worked out a deal.