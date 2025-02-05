The Golden State Warriors might be getting desperate. After striking out on a few of their early deadline trade targets, reports are that the Warriors are calling everyone looking to upgrade their current roster.

Some are glad the Warriors are finally taking the end of Stephen Curry’s career seriously, but it may be too little too late. What is worse than missing out on trades that would actually help, would be to make a trade just to make one.

This could be the case with one of most recent Warriors trade rumor. There are some links to Bobby Portis starting to gather steam, yet trading for the veteran forward would not be worth it for this currently mediocre Golden State team.

Despite their recent victory over the Orlando Magic, the Warriors are still in the middle of a rough season. Portis has a reputation as one of the league's most reliable bench players. He was also a key contributor during the Bucks' 2021 championship run which showed he can play a key role on a Finals contending team.

Bobby Portis wouldn't be worth it for the Warriors

Portis could be a nice addition to a Warriors team that has struggled with offensive depth. He is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and two assists per game, while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The 29-year-old could bring some nice size and scoring to the Warriors who desperately need it. His ability to stretch the floor and play both inside and out would also complement the Warriors' play style quite well. Golden State's bench has lacked consistent offensive production, an issue that Portis could immediately address.

The Warriors may need to part with young talent like Moses Moody, or they could consider a package involving veterans such as Gary Payton II or Kevon Looney, coupled with draft assets. Although Portis could certainly help, it is unclear if he would really move the needle for the Dubs’ title chances.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Warriors must weigh the potential benefits of adding Portis against the cost of losing key players or future draft capital. For now, without pairing it with another more substantial move, it just doesn’t seem worth it.

Giving up any sort of valuable assets for Portis right now will help the Warriors only slightly in the short term and may affect their long-term flexibility. For now, if the Warriors can’t get a true star, they should play out the season and see what they can do during the summer.