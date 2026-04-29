Warriors' uncertain offseason could quickly open a door for Will Richard's resurgence

Whenever a team is able to bring in a strong rotational contributor with a second-round draft pick, it should be considered a major success. The Golden State Warriors were able to do exactly that last season with their selection of Will Richard at 56th overall.

Given the uncertainties that surrounded the organization at the time with Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, they frankly had no other option. They needed to bring in someone who could contribute immediately. While their trade back with the Phoenix Suns yielded one prospect who's no longer on the roster, Alex Toohey, Richard was undeniably a hit in that draft range.

Yet as his rookie season went on and the development in his offensive game began to lag, it became clear he had not fully earned the trust of head coach Steve Kerr. Although he saw increased playing time, his opportunities began to dwindle as Golden State approached the end of the regular season.

Even with Kerr's future (and the state of the roster as a whole) under question, 2026-27 should represent a fresh opportunity for the promising youngster.

Will Richard will have a shot to take a major step forward in 2026-27

Coming off of a national championship run at Florida, Richard projected to be the archetypal, bench-oriented 3-and-D prospect that NBA teams covet in the second round. Over the course of his rookie season, he got significantly stronger as both a point-of-attack and off-ball defender, acclimating quickly to the Warriors' defensive system.

His offensive aggression never seemed to catch up, though. Across 69 games, he averaged 6.4 points on just five field-goal attempts per game. He shot just 33.5% from 3-point range on the season. Over his final 15 games, he averaged just 4.3 points and shot just 27.5% from beyond the arc.

The Warriors, for their part, have some serious questions to answer this offseason. With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody sidelined and player options looming for De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford, they must take a long, hard look at who they trust to take on minutes as they restructure the roster. Even if Kerr (and his preference for hard-nosed young players) is ultimately gone, Richard should be one of those pieces.

If Green, Melton, and Horford all opt in, the Warriors will have around $22 million between them and the first apron. If Kristaps Porzingis is re-signed, much of that money will quickly evaporate. Richard, for his part, is owed just $2.1 million next season. With steadier playing time, Richard could quickly become one of the greatest rotational steals in the league.

No matter what happens this offseason, though, the Warriors will need Richard to step up.

The promise is there offensively. He had 17 double-digit scoring performances as a rookie, and his perimeter shooting and free-throw marks during his college career show room for improvement at the NBA level. If he gets another season as a consistent rotational contributor, his development should continue at an impressive pace.