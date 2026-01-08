Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was ejected on Monday after a fiery exchange with the referees, and Draymond Green, who is no stranger to heated encounters with the officials, shared a humorous response to the altercation.

Green was asked if he had ever seen Kerr get that upset before and Green did not miss a beat, stating, "Yeah. When he was ready to kill me the other day in the huddle.”

Warriors veteran Draymond Green gives hilarious response to Steve Kerr ejection

Of course, Green is referring to the spat he and Kerr had on the bench a few weeks back. The two went back and forth and Green ultimately left the bench and went back to the locker room out of frustration.

Both sides tried to downplay it in the aftermath and Kerr ultimately took responsibility, saying he should have cooled the situation down. The two appear to be on good terms now and it is nice to see Green joking around about it.

Kerr and Green have been through everything together at this point. They have achieved the highest highs in the sport of basketball, and they've had incredible low points as well. When you spend that long with someone in the heat of battle, eventually with a big personality like Green's, things are bound to get a little heated.

But the fire Green and Kerr directed at each other and eventually at the referees, with Green getting ejected in the team's game against the Utah Jazz, and Kerr being ejected in the following contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, is reflective of where this team is at right now.

Neither Kerr nor Green want the Warriors to be a middling team hanging around .500, but that's exactly where they sit right now. Kerr has seemed to accept that fate a little bit, admitting that the Golden State are simply not going to be competing for titles every single season. But Green is a competitor and while he knows this team is not the same as previous iterations, he surely wants a chance at one more ring.

The Warriors have a shot, but they need to start playing better and far more consistently over the remainder of the season. If they can find a way to get the No. 6 seed or higher in the Western Conference so they can avoid the dreaded Play-In, perhaps that will give them a chance.

It will not be easy, but Green's levity may help this team not get too down as they struggle to string wins together.