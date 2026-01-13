Warriors vindicated yet again for Dennis Schröder decision as Kings continue collapse

The Golden State Warriors certainly do not regret their trade for Jimmy Butler, at least not yet. Although they parted with a hefty package of talent in the deal in order to bring back Butler's salary, none of those players have truly proved their worth in comparison to Butler since the trade.

One of the trade's primary components, point guard Dennis Schröder, continues to unequivocably prove the Warriors' decision was correct.

Schröder spent 28 games with the Detroit Pistons to end last season before signing with the Sacramento Kings as a free agent. His three-year, $44 million deal reflected just how desperate the Kings truly were to bring in an offensive facilitator.

Yet things have not gone his way in Sacramento, and the team's continued collapse has vindicated Golden State yet again in their decision to move on from Schröder as quickly as they did.

Dennis Schröder's suspension could be the first step toward him being dealt again

At the time of his acquisition from the Brooklyn Nets, Schröder felt like the ideal solution for the Warriors. They needed a pick-and-roll ball-handler who could operate both behind and alongside Stephen Curry, and Schröder was having a career year in Brooklyn.

Things did not go as planned. Across 24 games with the Warriors, he averaged 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting just 32.2% from 3-point range.

His production has ramped back up in Sacramento, but his play has done nothing to help elevate the team out of the basement of the Western Conference. The Kings are currently 9-30 and are two losses away from being the worst team in the West.

According to Databallr, Sacramento has been worse both offensively and defensively with Schröder on the court this season. He has not started a game since Nov. 12th.

The Kings recently snapped a seven-game losing streak with a blowout win over the Houston Rockets, but it came in Schröder's absence. Schröder was recently suspended three games for a post-game altercation with Luka Dončić that occurred in late December.

With Sacramento looking to be active sellers at the trade deadline, Schröder could soon be dealt to a point-guard needy team. If he were to be traded, he would be joining his seventh organization in three seasons.

The Warriors' decision to move on from Schröder doesn't need any more vindication. Yet they keep getting it as his and the Kings' situation continues to look more bleak.