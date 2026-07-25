Warriors whiffing on LeBron should force an immediate Stephen Curry pivot

The Golden State Warriors have made no qualms about prioritizing the present over the future. With Stephen Curry still performing at a star-caliber level, the Warriors have consistently deprioritized the untapped potential of their up-and-comers in favor of veterans who may or may not still be in their prime.

After missing out on LeBron James in free agency, however, the Warriors must pivot and embrace the need to priortiize their younger players' development if they hope to extend the Curry era.

It may seem counterintuitive, as Curry is 38 and may be closer to retirement than most would care to admit. The Warriors have been steadfast in their efforts to make a core of aging players work, however, and have yet to be rewarded for such an investment.

With limited resources in free agency and a painfully short list of ideal options to target, Golden State must prioritize the players they have—particularly the up-and-comers.

Doing so would not only allow the Warriors to build out a younger and more athletic rotation, but tap into potential they will struggle to find externally. It may take time, but said investments could elevate Golden State's floor and ceiling alike—and give Jimmy Butler a chance to return to a competitive unit once he's completed the rehabilitation of his torn ACL.

The Warriors have a painfully short list of players they've invested meaningful minutes in developing, but there's no better time to reprioritize than the present.

Warriors must prioritize player development to help Stephen Curry

Golden State has a promising incoming rookie in big man Yaxel Lendeborg. Lendeborg is a committed defender, excellent rebounder, capable three-point shooter, skilled playmaker, and impressive athlete who has the length and strength to defend multiple positions.

Ensuring that Lendeborg receives significant playing time should be a top priority for the Warriors, even if he struggles at times. Tapping into his potential is simply a critical feat for a team that lacks ideal interior talent.

Next on the agenda should be expanding the role Brandin Podziemski plays on offense. He's been fairly metronomic in his production, but Golden State needs growth from his 2025-26 averages of 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.9 three-point field goals made on .455/.371/.797 shooting

If the Warriors trust Podziemski with an expanded role on offense, then his playmaking, shooting, and shot creation could go a long way toward limiting the wear and tear on Curry during the regular season.

Will Richard and Gui Santos must also be key figures in the rotation. Both excelled in their limited roles in 2025-26, and each have displayed defensive potential that could prove essential to Golden State's rotation. To supplement their talent, the Warriors must make low-risk acquisitions of players with untapped potential in free agency.

It may not yield the type of immediate return on investment that Golden State has been fruitlessly chasing, but it'd position them to build a more balanced rotation and have more to work with come trade season. Those are essential wins to facilitate Curry's ability to contend.