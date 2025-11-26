Warriors will face their most daunting test of the season so far vs Rockets

The Golden State Warriors, who have settled into an 10-9 record despite the injury concerns and inconsistent play they have dealt with, will face off agains the Houston Rockets, whom they defeated in seven games in the first round of last year's playoffs, tonight to round off their NBA Cup group play.

Beyond the obvious narratives this presents as a playoff rematch, however, it will also present the Warriors' toughest test of the season so far. The Rockets are one of the league's most elite teams both in scoring in the paint and in amassing offensive rebounds, and, with Horford out, Golden State's viability will be tested severely.

While they defeated Houston despite the severe mismatches they experienced on the interior, the physical nature of the series ultimately led to their demise in the second round, and this game will provide a test of if the Warriors can make the necessary changes to truly be a contender this year.

The Rockets are still the Warriors' worst nightmare in the interior

Entering the season, Golden State was widely considered to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference given the success that they found following the Jimmy Butler trade at the end of the last campaign.

So far, however, things have not quite played out that way. The Warriors are 22nd in the league in offensive rating, and they have struggled defensively as a result of their inability to protect the rim.

Houston, meanwhile, has found great early-season success with their addition of superstar scorer Kevin Durant. As it stands, they are first in the NBA in offensive rating, fifth in defensive rating, first in offensive rebounding percentage and first in 3-point percentage.

At the end of the day, the Warriors still have Stephen Curry playing at an elite level, and, in many ways, this serves as the ultimate trump card. Another incredible performance from him could make all of these concerns a moot point,

Yet, the Rockets have a unique opportunity to disastrously exploit Golden State's greatest weaknesses. The Warriors are 22nd in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage and in opponent points in the paint.

While matching up against Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams was already a tough test last season, it appears as though Golden State could have an even tougher time doing so as Houston continues to improve that aspect of their game.

It is ultimately just one game, but it could come to be significant in the Warriors' ultimate quest for a championship. If they get dominated by the Rockets in that area of the court, it will only further prove that they need to make massive changes to cement themselves as contenders.

If they are able to limit them, or overcome these deficits in a different way, it will give them a glimmer of hope regarding their ability to become the team that they think they can be this season.