Warriors will have interest in 2x All-Star if recent free agency rumors are true

Despite a strong close to the regular season for Brandin Podziemski, the Golden State Warriors appear determined to add multiple free agent guards who could emerge as starting candidates next to Stephen Curry entering next season.

The Warriors remain one of the teams interested in 3x All-Star Bradley Beal, while also reportedly reaching out to 9x All-Star Damian Lillard. They've been linked to free agent sharpshooter Seth Curry, and are widely expected to reunite with former guard De'Anthony Melton.

If Golden State are so eager to add not one but perhaps a couple of back court players in free agency, then they'd also likely have some level of interest in a 2x All-Star and former teammate of Jimmy Butler.

Could the Warriors fulfill Victor Oladipo's dream of an NBA comeback?

Veteran guard Victor Oladipo is eyeing an NBA comeback, having been riddled by injury issues in recent years. The 33-year-old has not played in an NBA game since April 2023, while he's remarkably played in only 138 games since way back in the 2017-18 season.

There's understandably going to be some hesitation on whether Oladipo can provide real value to a team now after so many injury set-backs, but he did reportedly impress in a recent workout in Las Vegas with a number of teams in attendance.

"Oladipo played full-court five-on-five in a group workout of international pros. Multiple team sources in attendance came away impressed, with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback," ESPN reported on Tuesday.

I feel so great right now!! Better than I felt in the last 7 years mind, body and soul. I know I am a fighter! I know I am a warrior! I have seen every lens this game and this league has to offer. I know I can help any team in any role win in any way! I also know the people want… — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) July 14, 2025

Oladipo was a 2x All-Star with the Indiana Pacers in 2018 and 2019, having emerged as one of the best players in the league after starting his career with the Orlando Magic and playing one year with the Oklahoma City ThunfHe averaged 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals per game in the 2017-18 season, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range.

Oaldipo's résumé in that season is quite something when you consider he was the NBA's Most Improved Player, earned votes in both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and was a member of the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive First Team.

That's also a long time ago, with Oladipo's last stint coming with 42 games for the Heat in the 2022-23 season. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals, including going for 30 points, four rebounds and two steals in his fourth-last NBA game against the Washington Wizards.

Golden State will almost certainly prioritize the other free agent guards that they've been linked to over the offseason, but Oladipo could become a surprise alternative if those other options fall through.

Oladipo labelled himself a 'Warrior' in a big social media post on Sunday, and now the Warriors could be the one to make that meaning literal as he tries to revive what once had been an excellent NBA career.