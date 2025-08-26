Warriors will need to wait another year for their ideal Jonathan Kuminga replacement

As the Golden State Warriors seek out a potential trade for Jonathan Kuminga next season, it goes without question that they will need a player to step in and take over some of the scoring that he provides to the team's rotation.

Yet, while PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks could be a dream solution, with his versatile skill-set and dependable perimeter shot, his looming extension means that he will likely not be traded until next offseason: a fact that could dash the Warriors' hopes of bringing him in.

Nevertheless, Washington, 27, has cemented himself as a darling of the Dallas front office with his excellent play over the past two seasons, and his projected annual value of less than $25 million on his new contract will make him a highly coveted player around the league were he to become available.

PJ Washington could be available next summer for the Warriors

Washington, through 57 games last season, averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

While he was a vital part of the team's run to the NBA Finals in 2024, changing circumstances in the organization, including their acquisition of Anthony Davis and their surprising opportunity to draft Cooper Flagg, means that their line-up is now stacked with pieces who can play the four. Therefore, it is quite possible that Washington, under normal circumstances, could be on the trade block sooner rather than later.

Yet, according to Marc Stein, it is highly likely that Washington will be ineligible to be dealt for six months past the date of his extension, meaning that he will not be traded until next offseason.

While it is highly unlikely that the Mavericks would have any interest in Kuminga, given their aforementioned logjam in the frontcourt, the Warriors are also almost certainly planning on moving on from Kuminga sometime within the next year.

Therefore, if they are eventually able to offload Kuminga's salary to an interested team, they could then set their sights on Washington as the ideal addition in their frontcourt. Although the fit with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would be complicated, Washington has shown a willingness to fit his game to whatever role is needed for a contending team, and bringing his dynamic skill-set into Golden State could propel them towards immediate title contention.

Nevertheless, with no possibility of Washington being traded until next offseason, the team's uncertain financial situation could preclude them from even joining into a potential sweepstakes for the forward. Yet, if they are in a position to, Washington could serve as the ideal replacement for Kuminga's role on the roster.