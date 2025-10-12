The Golden State Warriors are in a unique position where they have both the assets and salary-matching tool to potentially pull off a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, so long as they're willing to move 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler and a plethora of their valuable future first-round picks.

While pairing the Milwaukee Bucks superstar with Stephen Curry might instantly give the Warriors the best duo in the league, their roster would be far from complete and would face an inescapable problem with an incredibly awkward fit of Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors could be stuck with problematic forward trio

Steve Kerr has already been vocal about the awkward fit of Butler, Green and Kuminga, yet putting Antetokounmpo with the latter two could be even worse given their positional overlap and the complete lack of spacing.

In an ideal world you might try and keep Butler and trade the other two for Antetokounmpo, but that combination doesn't get to the $54.1 million that the 2x MVP (and Butler) will make this season. If Butler was to be moved for Antetokounmpo, the Warriors might find themselves having to trade one or both of Kuminga and Green in seperate deals if they want to fully maximize the Greek Freak.

Giannis trade or not, Golden State are likely to look at moving Kuminga regardless. The issue is that if you land Antetokounmpo first, you've lost many of the assets you may have liked to use with Kuminga's contract to find a legitimate upgrade. Potential trade partners would also have leverage knowing you don't want the Kuminga-Antetokounmpo combination, meaning the Warriors would likely have to take back mediocre value in a trade.

Green's defensive excellence makes for a much more tangible combination, and perhaps even an elite one at the four-five despite neither being traditional centers. Kerr would surely have to think about bringing Green off the bench in that scenario though, perhaps giving Al Horford the start to ensure Antetokounmpo has a stretch big like he's had previously with Brook Lopez and now Myles Turner in Milwaukee.

Maybe the Warriors think that if they can just get Antetokounmpo, then nothing else matters given how good the pairing of he and Curry would be. How Golden State could and would round out their roster beyond a pair of 2x MVPs is fascinating, with plenty of subsequent moves to think about before contemplating a trade for the 9x All-Star should he ever become available.