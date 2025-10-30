Warriors young player cannot shake injury bug with another frustrating concern

Golden State Warriors wing Moses Moody just cannot shake the injury bug, with the 23-year-old now questionable to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday due to soreness in his right thumb.

The fresh and frustrating concern comes after Moody just returned on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, having missed five combined preseason and regular season games due to a calf injury.

Moses Moody continues to deal with frustrating injury concerns

While there's still a chance that Moody plays against the Bucks, there is some concern given this is the same thumb that he injured last season and eventually had to have surgery on early in the offseason.

The former 14th overall pick had to play through the injury late in the regular season and during the playoffs, having seen his production and shooting fall of a cliff as a result which led to his removal from the starting lineup.

It's again injury that can be blamed for Moody not having a starting role to open this season. He looked certain to be the starting shooting guard given his role over the first two preseason games, particularly after going for 19 points in 15 minutes on 5-of-7 3-point shooting in the opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5.

Yet the calf injury opened the door for fellow 2021 lottery pick Jonathan Kuminga to take advantage, with the young forward quickly emerging as a guaranteed starter for Steve Kerr thanks to drastic improvement across the first five games of the season.

Moody was still solid and played reasonable minutes across Monday and Tuesday's back-to-back wins. After looking rusty in his return on Friday, Moody went for 20 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting in 22 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies, before following that with nine points, three rebounds and two assists against the L.A. Clippers.

Moody is the only main roster player on the injury report for the Warriors on Thursday, aside from veteran guard De'Anthony Melton who remains out and will be re-evaluated in three weeks as he enters the final stages of his ACL rehabilitation.

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has popped up on the injury report, but the 2x MVP is still probable due to left knee soreness. Kevin Porter Jr. is out for Milwaukee with an ankle injury, with the hosts sure to present a challenge to the Warriors given they've started the season 3-1 and with the 10th-best net rating in the league.