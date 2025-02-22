Wembanyama injury raises chance of 12x All-Star reuniting with Warriors

The Victor Wembanyama injury isn’t just a blow to the San Antonio Spurs, but to basketball fans across the world. Wemby was already having a historical sophomore season and was well on his way to winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award at only 21 years of age. Now a blood clot will have him sidelined for the rest of the season.

This could be huge for the Golden State Warriors as the San Antonio Spurs are currently one of the teams fighting with them for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Another potential positive of the Wembanyama injury for the Dubs is that it increases the chances of a Chris Paul buyout. If Paul does get bought out should the Warriors consider reuniting with the future Hall of Fame point guard?

Is a Chris Paul buyout possible?

Although it may not be likely, the Spurs now definitely have to consider buying out Paul. Their season outlook changes without their best player, despite their recent trade for De’Aaron Fox. The Spurs are likely going to slowly fall in the standings and position themselves to add another prospect to pair with Fox and Wembanyama in the future. That is not what Paul went to San Antonio for.

Instead of starting the tank, Paul could ask the Spurs for a buyout. This would give him another shot at joining a contending team and taking another stab at grabbing that first elusive championship ring.

Is Chris Paul a buyout candidate now?? Would Magic fans be interested? — Not Another Magic Pod (@Notanothermagic) February 20, 2025

Gotta wonder if it’s buyout SZN for CP3.



Obviously not much left in the tank, but he was still San Antonio‘s second best player til Fox arrived.



I still believe Chris Paul wins an NBA championship. What teams could he help this season?



How would CP3 look in green & white? 👀 https://t.co/CF9pQrrEOz — Brandon Anderson (@wheatonbrando) February 20, 2025

Wemby being out for the rest of the season makes things interesting for the Spurs. Could CP3 ask for a buyout and try to chase a ring? Do the Spurs just rank the rest of the season? — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) February 20, 2025

If Paul does find himself on the free agent market, the Warriors have to be a team that considers signing him. Although the team didn’t have great success last season, Paul was solid for the Dubs and seemed to get along well with the team’s veterans. The 12x All-Star averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds last season in a Warriors uniform, with his numbers this season on the Spurs more or less the same.

The Warriors could certainly use him again as a backup point guard. Paul has the ability to control an offense and not turn the ball over, something the Warriors have been missing this year. With the addition of Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have also signalled that they are willing to lean on veterans to give Stephen Curry one last shot at a championship.

The main problem with a potential Warriors-Chris Paul reunion is that the 39-year-old has lost most of his defensive abilities. With the Warriors leaning heavily on aging superstars, surrounding them with someone who is even older and slower might not be the best idea. It may all be a moot point if the Spurs and Paul decide to stay together, but it certainly is a conversation the Warriors front office will need to have if a Chris Paul buyout does happen.