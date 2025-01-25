Western Conference rival urged to trade for Warriors star to create frightening duo

As the Golden State Warriors have battled through to a 22-22 record and a place outside the top 10 in the Western Conference, Stephen Curry's future with the franchise has become a growing topic of conversation.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports declared earlier in the week that the Warriors should blow it up by trading Curry and fellow veteran Draymond Green, allowing the franchise to gather a treasure trove of assets in which to build a new future.

The Spurs have been urged to trade for Warriors' superstar Stephen Curry

While Curry is not trade eligible prior to the February 6 deadline, his future could become an even hotter topic during the offseason if Golden State can't turnaround a form line that's seen them win just 10 of their past 29 games.

Potential destinations have already been speculated for Curry were he and the Warriors ever to entertain the idea of parting ways. In the aftermath of O'Connor's thought-provoking piece, Yahoo Sports colleague Tom Haberstroh has urged the San Antonio Spurs to target Curry were he to become available.

Haberstroh's main argument is that the Spurs need to take advantage of the remainder of Victor Wembanayama's rookie contract, with the French phenom set to make just over $30 million total across the next two seasons. Most importantly, this timeline marries up to Curry's contract after a one-year extension last offseason.

"In the following two seasons, the Spurs could be getting Curry and Wembanyama for about $76 million annually. Compared to the price tags of other star packages, it’s a no-brainer."

A Curry-Wembanyama pairing would be a frightening one for opposing NBA fans, particularly if the 2x MVP can remain somewhere near his best as he continues into his late thirties. It's also somewhat possible were the Warriors to make Curry available, with the Spurs one of only a few teams that would have the draft assets and flexibility to actually pull of a deal for the greatest shooter of all-time.

San Antonio have access to 12 first-round picks and can trade up to nine of those, leaving them with plenty of ammunition to offer Golden State in such a scenario. The Spurs already acquired a former Warrior guard in Chris Paul during the offseason, but adding Curry would be a completely different level of franchise-altering move that would catapult San Antonio straight back into title contention.

For now Warrior fans will be hoping their team can turn things around and avoid this sort of disastrous scenario where Curry really questions his future with the franchise.