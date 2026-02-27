Will Richard is the key to Warriors saving disaster season

Jimmy Butler is out for the season. Stephen Curry has missed 20 games and counting. Al Horford has been sidelined for 22. And just when it seemed like things couldn't get worse for the Golden State Warriors, their long-awaited Jonathan Kuminga trade netted Kristaps Porzingis—who has played just one game since Jan. 17.

No matter which way you cut it, the 2025-26 season has been an absolute disaster for the Warriors. Thankfully, Will Richard can give an otherwise lost year meaning.

Richard has been a revelation during his rookie season. Selected at No. 56 overall, he's provided consistent energy and intensity on the defensive end of the floor for a team that's built the top end of its rotation around aging veterans who need help and reprieve on defense.

That alone offers reason to believe that 2025-26 wasn't an entirely lost season, as Richard has proven himself as a key rotational cog who, at 23, should continue to improve over time.

With so many big names sidelined and a glaring need for offense, the door is open for Richard to evolve into something more. It may not spare Golden State from the pain of thinking of what could've been, but allowing him to develop in real time on offense could have significant long-term benefits.

If the Warriors are willing to empower Richard to explore his offensive potential, then he could make the leap from a late-rotation fixture to a starting-caliber player before a colossal 2026-27 campaign.

Warriors helping Will Richard tap into potential could create a new starter

Richard has already showcased an intriguing level of offensive proficiency for a first-year player. He's averaging 7.0 points, 1.0 offensive rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 three-point field goals made in just 19.6 minutes per game, shooting at a clip of .477/.349/.840.

Those numbers translate to well-rounded marks of 12.9 points, 1.9 offensive rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 three-point field goals made per 36 minutes.

When the stars have been sidelined and Richard's number has been called, however, he's reached an entirely new level. That was evident in his most recent game, when he posted 21 points, six assists, five rebounds, three offensive rebounds, and three steals in 30 minutes of play.

It was just the fifth time all season that Richard played at least 30 minutes—and he's now averaging 16.6 points per game when he does.

Warriors developing Will Richard on offense can have lasting effects

It's also worth noting that Richard's 21-point performance came just six days after he scored 17 in 24 minutes. He tallied 11 the next time out, but attempted just one field goal in 17 minutes during the following game.

It's a trend that Warriors fans have, unfortunately, become accustomed to seeing: Steve Kerr empowering his young players briefly, but their role and assertiveness not necessarily lasting.

To turn this lost season into something meaningful, the Warriors must ensure that Richard continues to play with an aggressive mentality. He's a cost-efficient talent on a team with two max-level contracts, as well as a key defensive piece who has the offensive talent to take pressure off of the 35-and-over core of stars.

After losing Kuminga and never truly figuring out what his ceiling is, the Warriors must give Richard the green light to become everything they claim to want out of a supporting player.