Jimmy Butler's absence is felt even more painfully in frustrating Warriors loss

The Golden State Warriors lost to the New Orleans Pelicans last night, 109-113. It was a frustrating loss in more ways than one.

Firstly, the Warriors are treading water until Stephen Curry eventually returns. Although they are not truly in danger of falling out of the play-in given the trajectory of the teams below them, they must do everything they can to jockey for position in the meantime.

Secondly, although Golden State had some strong individual performances from De'Anthony Melton and Moses Moody, it was an abysmal team performance on the whole. Against any truly capable squad, the game would have been over before the fourth quarter even started.

The Pelicans went to a zone defense often throughout the course of the night, forcing the Warriors to settle for lackluster 3-point shots on a number of their possessions. Of course, they didn't make them.

Golden State shouldn't expect to win too many games with Curry out. But New Orleans' game plan provided a painful reminder of Jimmy Butler's absence nonetheless.

Jimmy Butler's mid-range and driving abilities are what the Warriors truly lack

The Warriors shot just 41.1% from the field and 24.4% from 3-point range against the Pelicans. That's not going to win you many games in the NBA.

Perhaps if Curry had been available to save them with a 30-point masterclass, things would have been different. But it's still painfully clear how far Golden State is from contention without Butler.

Butler provides the Warriors with the ability to penetrate defenses, pulling up for shots in the mid-range or continuing to the rim and drawing contact. Prior to his ACL tear, he was having a relatively sub-par season from that area of the court.

But he was constantly a threat to get to that area and make other teams pay. His presence, in all likelihood, would have severely limited the viability of the Pelicans' zone defense.

Even if Curry was available, Golden State has too many players who are willing to settle for poor perimeter shots to truly have an answer. Although they found a way to break down the defense during their runs in the second and third quarters, they quickly reverted to a stagnant offensive approach that ultimately kept them out of the game.

Without Butler, there's truly no hope to make this offense viable on a night-to-night basis. That's a reality many were already well aware of. But the loss to New Orleans provides another painful reminder of that fact.