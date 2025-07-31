Young Warriors forward could fill a void left by fan-favorite's departure

As the Golden State Warriors have attempted to maximize what is left of their championship window this offseason, unfortunate decisions have been made in letting a pair of the team's veterans, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, walk in free agency.

Yet, although the team has lost the defensive intensity and offensive playmaking of Payton, young forward Gui Santos now has the opportunity to fill that role, finding his fit and establishing his presence on the team.

Santos, 23, has large shoes to fill, but the young player has shown the potential to be a vital piece to a winning team.

Gui Santos could fill the void left by Gary Payton II's departure

Entering the offseason, Golden State knew they would need to maintain as much financial flexibility as possible in order to bring a resolution to their stand-off with Jonathan Kuminga and add pieces to fill the holes at center and in the backcourt.

Therefore, their decisions to let Looney and Payton Walk were purely monetary. While the team could have certainly benefited from both players' presences, they evidently decided there were cheaper solutions either internally or on the market.

While Payton remains a free agent, it is still unlikely that he will return to the Warriors as a result of the team's rumored interest in bolstering their backcourt with a player like De'Anthony Melton.

Now, it is Santos' time to fill that ball-hound role for Golden State. Through 56 games last season, Santos averaged 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just 13.6 minutes per game, showcasing his ability to make an impact in limited time on the court.

Yet, filling Payton's shoes will be a major task. Apart from his dependable, veteran presence, Payton was decidedly an impact player on both ends of the court for the Warriors, averaging 6.5 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 57.4% from the floor last season.

Nevertheless, it was his ability to make winning plays, grabbing rebounds and hustling for loose balls, that made him so important to Golden State, and Santos' possession of those skills has become evident through his two seasons with the team.

Although Santos has had some growing pains, including his turnover-prone performances in the playoffs last season, every team needs a player that can make the right play at the right time.

Santos, as a bundle of energy in the frontcourt, could prove to be that guy for the Warriors.