As the Golden State Warriors fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their second-round matchup, Trayce Jackson-Davis's performance reminded the team of a positional logjam they will need to solve this offseason.

With superstar Stephen Curry projected to miss at least a week with a hamstring strain he suffered in Game 1, head coach Steve Kerr turned to every nook and cranny of his bench in order to ignite some offense.

The team floundered early, scoring only 15 points in the first quarter, but, throughout the course of the game, numerous bench players found their offensive flow.

Now, Jackson-Davis, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and one assist in just 19 minutes, has yet again proven that he is a rotation-worthy player: an issue that team must face as they look to build around their veteran core.

A Warriors' center will likely be on the move this offseason

Jackson-Davis, who was a second-round pick by the Washington Wizards in 2023 and was later traded to Golden State for cash considerations, has had an up-and-down journey so far in his short NBA career,

In the 2023-24 season, Jackson-Davis looked to be developing nicely off the bench, averaging 7.9 points, five rebounds and 1.2 assists through 68 games. In addition to his occasional flashes of offensive dynamism, his presence as a lob threat established him as a promising young player in the Warriors' rotation.

However, this season, Jackson-Davis took a major step back. After spending the early stretch of the season as the team's starting center, rookie Quinten Post's ascension to the roster ultimately relegated Jackson-Davis to the end of the bench, taking away any shot he had at continued development in his sophomore season.

Post provided spacing with his excellent 3-point shot, shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc on the season.

However, when Post's defensive flaws in his game showed themselves, the Warriors ultimately moved to a small-ball lineup featuring Draymond Green at center: a lineup they stuck with into the playoffs.

Now, with Post, Jackson-Davis, and veteran Kevon Looney at the center position, Golden State must evaluate their options and decide if they want to pursue a defense-focused, rebounding player this offseason to round out their starting lineup.

If they decide to do so, it is almost certain that one of these players will need to be shipped out, and Jackson-Davis, each time he proves his viability as a rotation player, complicates this task more and more.

While Looney's veteran presence and long-time service to the franchise almost guarantees him a continued roster spot, both Post and Jackson-Davis may be seen as expendable if the right move reveals itself. Therefore, every minute, no matter how scarce, will be vital for these two players during this playoff run.