As Stephen Curry's return (hopefully) nears, the Golden State Warriors are going to be leaving no stone unturned on the trade market.

Even if they don't want to move off of Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler's contract to utilize their opening cap space ahead of free agency, moving Kristaps Porzingis' $20 million deal is essentially a non-negotiable at this point. He's a walking trade exception, and the Warriors have to find a way to bring a useful rotation player back into the fold in exchange for the flexibility his deal can provide another team beyond this season.

It remains to be seen if that will be a star-caliber piece—a deal that would probably come closer to the trade deadline—or simply a rotational player that can conceivably be flipped again in a larger deal between now and February. But as we approach Dec. 15, the first date where Porzingis is eligible to be moved this season, it's worth keeping a close eye on any potential trade candidates.

The Warriors play on Friday and Sunday, where they'll try to extend their short-lived winning streak against the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers. In the meantime, here are three Thanksgiving weekend games that hold some intrigue for Golden State on the trade market.

3 games to monitor as trade season rapidly approaches for the Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Clippers — Friday, Nov. 27 @ 6:30 p.m. PST

Potential Trade Target(s): Trey Murphy III, Brook Lopez

Now, this isn't going to be the marquee matchup of the weekend. These are two of the least offensively consistent teams in the NBA, and neither seems to have a real chance to even vie for the Play-In Tournament when the time comes. But both teams hold potential trade targets for the Warriors, and there's certainl some intrigue there.

For New Orleans, their willingness to move off of their pieces (and perhaps come down on their asking price for Trey Murphy III) likely depends on the bottom falling out on their season. We're close, but we're not quite there yet for the Pelicans. Every loss on their record, though, could help accelerate the availability of pieces like Murphy, Herb Jones, and Yves Missi.

Brook Lopez, meanwhile, hasn't necessarily been one of the widely-discussed trade options for the Warriors this season. But he's seen a resurgence in production compared to 2025-26, averaging 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while converting 43.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc across his first 17 games. The Pelicans will present an intriguing matchup for the veteran big man, and at a salary of just over $9 million this season, he's more than worth taking a look at for Golden State.

Orlando Magic @ Washington Wizards — Saturday, Nov. 28 @ 2 p.m. PST

Potential Trade Target(s): Anthony Davis, Wendell Carter Jr.

The Warriors, more than anything else, are in need of a big man to help solidify this rotation. This matchup will feature two diverging paths in that regard—a major trade for a star on an expiring deal like Anthony Davis or an easy swap of Porzingis' contract for a rotational center in Wendell Carter Jr.

Davis has returned to All-Star form this season with the Washington Wizards, averaging 25.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and two assists while converting 53.5% of his field goal attempts across his first 17 games. The Wizards haven't made any sort of indication that they're accepting trade calls for the star, but even a quick look at their books shows it will be tough for them to keep both him and Trae Young long-term. If he keeps playing like this, perhaps Washington will look to capitalize on that value while he's still healthy.

Carter is still a starting-caliber center, although he's certainly less enticing than Davis independent of contract value. But the Magic are in a cap predicament of their own, with a large luxury tax penalty looming for a team that clearly isn't in the mix for the championship currently if they don't move off of some salary. Plus, Davis and Alex Sarr against Carter and the rest of the Magic frontcourt is actually a rather intriguing matchup compared to the rest of the games on this list.

Indiana Pacers @ Chicago Bulls — Saturday, Nov. 28 @ 5 p.m. PST

Potential Trade Target(s): Jalen Smith

Smith is one of those 'minor targets' I alluded to at the start of the article. But since the Bulls stripped back their roster at the end of last season, he's also been one of the most quietly productive rotational big men in the league. Across his first 15 games this season, he's averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc, playing an active part in an improving Chicago offense and continuing to develop as a floor-spacer and playmaker in the pick-and-roll.

What makes this matchup particularly interesting is how Chicago will balance Smith and Nic Claxton, who was meant to be the starting center this season for the Bulls before a hamstring injury delayed his start to the campaign. Smith has still started every game he's been active for since Claxton's return, but Claxton's minutes have been a key to fixing the Bulls' defensive woes over their past few outings.

What direction will Chicago take against Ivica Zubac and the Pacers frontcourt on Saturday? And if Claxton is ultimately able to re-claim the starting center role over Smith, will the Bulls be more willing to hear out offers on Smith, who's set to earn just under $9.5 million this season on an expiring deal?