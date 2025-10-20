3 major pitfalls that could sink Warriors' playoff chances this season

The Golden State Warriors enter the regular season with many analysts believing they are a playoff team. While some projections may be a bit too optimistic, it is certainly reasonable to think they're playoff-bound again if things go according to plan.

However, there is always a chance that things could go sideways, which is why it's important to think about the things that could derail Golden State’s playoff chances in what is a tough Western Conference.

3 major aspects that could derail the Warriors this season

Let’s take a look at three elements that could dash the team’s hopes for another championship:

Injuries

This one is obvious, but it is also the most realistic impediment to Golden State’s chances this season. With how old Golden State’s roster is, it's easy to see injuries getting the team off track.

They have four projected starters over the age of 35. This is going to present a unique challenge for head coach Steve Kerr who will have to walk the tight rope between playing his stars enough to give the team a chance to win and be competitive in every game, while not playing them too much that they get worn out or exposed to injury.

Ultimately, injuries come down to luck no matter how old or young a player is. The Warriors saw their season get derailed by an injury to Stephen Curry in the playoffs last season, so one hopes the injury gods will be kinder to them in the 2025-26 campaign.

Strong Western Conference

Even though the Warriors have a strong team on paper, they will have to contend with the fact that there are a lot of solid teams in the west.

The defending-champion Oklahoma City Thunder certainly seem to have the best team on paper and are the favorite to be the No. 1 seed again, but after that things become less clear. Last season things got very bunched up in the seeding which is why the Warriors had to go through the play-in to snag a spot in the playoffs.

The team they beat on the first round of the playoffs last season, the Houston Rockets, have added superstar Kevin Durant which puts them in a better position despite the recent devastating injury to Fred Van Vleet.

The Los Angeles Lakers will get Luka Dončić for a full season which will make them a formidable threat, while one cannot forget about other teams like the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves either.

However, if the Warriors are healthy they will give themselves a shot against any of those teams in the playoffs, so making it to the dance in strong physical shape is what really matters in a crowded conference.

The bench

Given the Warriors have such an old roster, the play of their second unit and bench as a whole is going to be essential.

There are going to be games where the Warriors have to win without their stars either because of injuries or rest, with that putting pressure on younger guys like Brandon Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga to step up when the big names are not on the floor.

All of those guys have shown promise in the past, but they have lacked the consistency that would give one greater peace of mind when they're out there leading without members of the veteran core. Still, Kerr is going to have to hand the keys to the young guys at times this season which could be risky depending on how they end up performing.

Those are the three biggest aspects to look for as the Warriors try to make the playoffs this season. If they can stay relatively healthy, navigate a crowded Western conference, and get solid play from their bench, then expect them to be in the running for another ring.