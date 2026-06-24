3 prospects Warriors should be crossing their fingers for in Round 2 of NBA Draft

Although Brayden Burries didn't drop out of the top-10, the Golden State Warriors should be ecstatic about the prospect they nabbed at 11th overall.

Yaxel Lendeborg out of Michigan has the athletic and physical skill-set, along with the polished two-way game, to earn major minutes for the Warriors as a rookie. Given the number of gaps they need to fill on their roster, that was virtually a non-negotiable with their first-round pick.

Obviously, the path to gaining a similarly impactful player in the second round is infinitely slimmer. But Golden State has a proven track record of finding contributors in that range. Just look at Will Richard, last year's 56th overall selection who averaged 20 minutes per game in his rookie campaign. Gui Santos and Quinten Post are also inspiring examples of this trend.

The Warriors are currently in possession of the 54th overall pick as a result of their trade of Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Toronto Raptors. While there's certainly a chance that pick is moved, we'll operate under the assumption that they stay put.

Here are three prospects who Golden State should be hoping are still available at that slot.

3 prospects the Warriors must hope are available at 54th overall

Felix Oxpara, C, Tennessee

While there's reportedly been momentum towards a deal with pending unrestricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis, the futures of both Al Horford and Quinten Post remain unclear. If the Warriors want to bolster their center rotation in the second round, there likely won't be a better match than Okpara.

Okpara measured at 6'10" and 237 lbs at the NBA Combine, and he has the mobility to be more than just a drop-coverage defensive threat at the next level. His scoring game leaves much to be desired— he averaged just eight points on 61.7% true shooting in his final season at Tennessee— but his defense is the real selling point. He's also a strong offensive rebounder, having posted an impressive ORB% of 10.9 in 2025-26.

It seems, as of now, that both Okpara and the other top second-round center, Ugonna Onyensu, could easily be off the board by the time Golden State selects. But if Okpara is there, don't be surprised if the Warriors spring for a prospect of his skill-set.

Nick Martinelli, F, Northwestern

Martinelli certainly still has some questions to answer about his athleticism and ability to translate quickly to the NBA level. That's why he's a projected second-round pick.

But in terms of offensive polish and physicality, it would be difficult to find a better solution to the Warriors' frontcourt depth issues in this range. Martinelli averaged 23 points, 6.2 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc in his senior season at Northwestern. He's an excellent off-ball mover, and he has an established mid-range game that could open up offensive opportunites for him in the NBA.

If the Warriors are willing to work on his jumper mechanics and up his 3-point volume, even in limited minutes, Martinelli could be the type of player that sees run as a rookie even with his defensive concerns.

Kylan Boswell, G, Illinois

Golden State's need for an additional backcourt contributor alongside Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski remains prominent after the first round of the Draft. Of course, this is something they'll likely want to seek out in free agency. But if they can grab a ball-handling presence here, it wouldn't be a bad pickup by any means.

As Ja'Kobi Gillespie seems to rise up various draft boards, Boswell could easily be the Warriors' best choice here. Although he was forced to an off-ball role with the ascendance of Keaton Wagler at Illinois last season, Boswell is a capable playmaker and has experience as a lead guard. He averaged 12.3 points, four rebounds, and three assists in one of the most impressive college offenses in the country last season, and he posted a nearly 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio in the process.

His height will create defensive concerns at the next level, but he could be the best backcourt option available for the Warriors at 54th overall if they're set on going that route.