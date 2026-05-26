Steve Kerr’s decision to continue coaching the Golden State Warriors has many ramifications for the franchise. While the bigger ones have to do with the futures of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, for players further down on the roster, Kerr’s return also has a huge impact.

There are three players whose future with the team was pretty uncertain at the start of the team’s offseason after being eliminated from the Play-In tournament, but their odds of coming back have certainly increased thanks to Kerr’s return.

3 Warriors who may remain with the team thanks to Steve Kerr

1. Pat Spencer

Pat Spencer is a restricted free agent this offseason. He had a surprise mini-breakout season in 2025-26 and proved that he can be a solid backup point guard when he's on his game.

The 29-year-old certainly earned Kerr’s trust with his play in the first half of the season. Kerr even endorsed Spencer’s memorable declaration in Philadelphia, so it's clear that he's a fan of the scrappy player.

Perhaps the Warriors would have to bring Spencer back on another two-way contract and his return is far from assured, but he could be a good depth piece to have even if his play did decline in the second half of the season. He seems like a player Kerr would want to have around.

2. Seth Curry

This one is tough because Kerr has specifically emphasized the need for younger players on the team who can play more regularly. Keeping Seth Curry would seem to run counter to that, especially since he only played in a handful of games this past season.

At the same time, the Warriors shot more three-pointers than any other team in the NBA this season, so it’s not a bad idea to have as many Curry’s as possible because that family has produced some incredible shooters.

There’s also the sentimental factor with his brother being on the team. It’s far from certain they will bring Seth Curry back, but Kerr’s return bumps the odds up a bit.

3. Al Horford

Veteran Al Horford came to the Warriors because he thought they'd give him the best chance to win another championship. He may be regretting that decision now, but maybe he wants to stay with the team following Kerr's return.

If Kerr walked away and the Warriors replaced him with a younger coach, that would signal a reset of sorts that may have convinced Horford to go elsewhere and try to win another championship.

While the Warriors are most definitely not title contenders right now, they will always try to be competitive as long as Kerr is the head coach, and with Stephen Curry on the team, making it a more desirable situation for a guy like Horford.

Kerr knows the team needs to get younger, but he also knows the value of having proven veterans on the squad so the chances are he’d like to have Horford back.

The Warriors are entering an interesting period where they are still trying to win yet with the knowledge that being a true title contender is highly unlikely. These players could still fit into that framework with Kerr in the fold, but their futures still remain uncertain.