Al Horford may absolutely screw the Warriors if they don't get their act together

As the Golden State Warriors have trudged through a largely uncertain offseason, there has been one main constant for the organization to cling to: their handshake deal with veteran center Al Horford.

Yet, according to multiple ESPN insiders, retirement is still a real option on the table for Horford, and the longer the Warriors take to sign him the greater the chance they have of missing out on their biggest target this offseason.

Therefore, while Golden State has been held captive by their contractual stand-off with Jonathan Kuminga, their inability to resolve the situation could come back to bite them as they attempt to build out their roster for next season.

Horford's retirement could become more likely the longer the Warriors spend on Kuminga

As the Warriors have attempted to find common ground with their biggest asset this offseason, the front office and Kuminga, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, have been left at an impasse over the terms of a potential two-year, tradeable deal. While such a deal would allow both parties the flexibility they desire, Golden State has not budged from their demand for a team option after the first year.

Kuminga, who is in no rush to sign a contract and can always fall back on the October 1 deadline for accepting his qualifying offer, effectively has the organization in a chokehold. The team can not sign any free agents until they are fully aware of what their cap restrictions will be once the Kuminga contract is inked.

Yet, among the various free agents with whom the team has negotiated handshake deals this offseason, including De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, Horford is by far the biggest acquisition.

Even at age 39, Horford could be a massive addition for the Warriors, who desperately need a reliable defensive presence in the paint and could rely on the veteran center to offset some of Quinten Post's growing pains at the position.

Last season, Post was incredibly effective as a rookie for a second-round pick, shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc and receiving significant chunks of time in the starting line-up. Yet, in his first playoff matchups against Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams of the Houston Rockets, Post was entirely ineffective on defense.

As a result of his general slow-footedness, it was rather clearly revealed through that series that Golden State can not yet full trust Post to be the starting-caliber center on a contending team. Therefore, if Horford retires, the Warriors could be left hanging Post out to dry on the defensive end: a non-ideal scenario for either party.