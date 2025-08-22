Al Horford's complicated free agency will force Warriors to do cap gymnastics

As the Golden State Warriors have negotiated reported handshake deals with numerous veteran free agents this offseason, the finalization of these contracts have been put on hold by their lingering stand-off with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Yet, even once Kuminga's saga comes to an end, the Warriors will have another complex task on their hands in attempting to sort out the specifics of veteran center Al Horford's deal, who will likely not take the minimum and require more than one year on his contract.

Yet, Golden State undoubtedly needs Horford's services in a desperate fashion, leading perhaps to another financial ballyhoo this offseason.

Al Horford's contract could get complicated once Kuminga's is signed

While Kuminga entered the offseason reportedly seeking around a $30 million annual value on a long-term deal, a general lack of interest around the league in a sign-and-trade has led both he and the organization into a quasi-agreement on a two-year deal valued at around $45 million in total.

Yet, as the two parties appear no closer to a resolution regarding the terms of leverage in a potential deal for Kuminga, the Warriors acquiring more veteran help seems like a distant reality.

Moreover, as NBA Insider Jake Fischer points out, Horford's deal will be more complex than the other veterans, including De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, with whom Golden State has negotiated: "Al Horford's situation is a bit different because, depending on where the Warriors land in a cap [or] tax situation, I believe he is slated to potentially make upwards of the full taxpayer mid-level exception, and there is some discussion about whether or not he could be receiving a two-year deal with a player option..."

Horford, who has played 18 impactful seasons in the NBA, certainly deserves, to some extent, to dictate the terms of his financial arrangement if he does decide to extend his career even further with another organization.

Yet, for the Warriors, who owe a roughly combined $140 million to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green next season, this creates a definite financial wrinkle in their most anticipated acquisition this offseason.

Undoubtedly, if Horford demands more than the minimum, Golden State will need to juggle their exceptions in order to bring in the veteran center in addition to some combination of Melton and Payton.

If Horford's contract exceeds the taxpayer mid-level exception, which is set around $5.6 million for 2025-26, things could get exceedingly dicey.

Moreover, while they are currently around $25 million below the first apron, a potential Kuminga deal could put them over that threshold as well, creating a cascade of issues as the team attempts to fill out its roster.

Therefore, while the organization waits to see what options lay before them following a Kuminga signing, they must hope and pray that the complexities of the new CBA do not kill their chances at their biggest acquisition this offseason.