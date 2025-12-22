Bill Simmons shares painful Steph Curry truth Warriors fans are starting to notice

This week, The Ringer's Bill Simmons spoke about older players in the NBA, and he noted that Stephen Curry's age is beginning to show a bit more. This is not something Golden State Warriors fans will be thrilled to hear, but most can admit what Simmons is saying to be true.

We should note that Simmons acknowledged Curry's still playing at a high level, but he mentioned this topic of fatigue more from the perspective of seeing how exhausted he sometimes looks at the end of games. With it only being the third week of December, this is absolutely relevant for a Warriors team that has over half the regular season to go and not a lot of high-level help to take a load off of Steph.

That reality has been creeping into view all season. The Warriors are still asking Curry to be the engine of nearly everything they do offensively, especially late in games. When possessions tighten up, the ball inevitably finds its way back into his hands, and defenses load up accordingly. Even when Steph delivers, the toll of carrying that burden night after night is starting to show in subtle but important ways.

Stephen Curry has a huge workload on his shoulders

Golden State’s supporting cast has struggled to provide consistent relief, and that level of inconsistency forces Curry deeper into games than what's ideal, both in terms of minutes and usage. When the Warriors fall behind or need a spark, there is still no substitute for Steph creating something out of nothing, and that dependency is becoming harder to sustain over an 82-game grind.

This is not about Curry suddenly declining as a player. His skill level remains elite, and his shooting gravity still warps entire defensive schemes. The issue is margin. At this stage of his career, the difference between great and merely good nights often comes down to legs. When fatigue sets in, shots that once felt automatic come up short.

The uncomfortable truth Simmons touched on is that this version of the Warriors does not have the infrastructure to protect Curry from himself. Championship-level teams with aging stars typically surround them with enough offensive creation and defensive stability to let them pick their spots. Golden State has not reached that standard.

That puts the organization at a crossroads. Either they find ways to manage Curry’s workload more carefully, or they accept the risk that comes with leaning on him as heavily as ever. Warriors fans can appreciate everything Steph continues to give their team while also recognizing the warning signs. If Golden State wants to maximize what remains of this era, protecting Curry’s energy is the most important adjustment left to make.