Bobby Portis fans flames of Warriors free agency rumors with recent comments

As the Golden State Warriors look to build around their veteran core this offseason, they have a major need for a floor-spacing, rim-protecting center who can anchor their defense and provide an extra boost to their offense.

In recent rumors, they have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks free agent Bobby Portis, and Portis himself has recently fanned the flames of such discourse with his recent comments. In an interview on the "Run It Back" show on Fanduel TV, Portis discussed his reaction to rumors of his and the Warriors' mutual interest.

Bobby Portis on free agency and rumors he's signing with the Warriors:



"My first thought when it comes to these reports is, 'How do these people know so much?'"

While Portis has not necessarily confirmed his interest in signing with the Warriors, this quote indicates that there is at least smoke to such rumors: an excellent sign for fans of the team.

Bobby Portis could be exactly what the Warriors need

Portis, 30, just finished his fifth season with the Bucks after stints with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks. An excellent scoring bench presence for much of his career, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 25.4 minutes per game this season.

Most importantly, however, Portis has also shown perimeter shooting prowess throughout his career, shooting 39.7% in his five seasons in Milwaukee.

The Bucks, following Damian Lillard's achilles tear and a first-round exit in this year's playoffs, now will likely look to deal certain pieces in search of either re-tooling around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo or stripping the team down entirely.

While Portis missed 25 games this season due to a drug-related suspension, he still remains a highly effective player in the NBA, and, at 6'10", he could present Golden State with a solution to their biggest issue: playing Draymond Green at the five.

While the Warriors have seven-footer Quinten Post on the roster, who is also a perimeter threat, he struggled mightily on defense during his rookie year, and Portis could provide help in that area as well.

This season, Portis posted a 27.0 defensive rebounding rate, beating out both Post's 16.6 and Kevon Looney's 18.1.

Moreover, Portis, as a veteran player, presents a much more dependable presence in the starting lineup, and his addition would allow Post to continue to develop his game in a less pressure-laden role off the bench.

While it remains to be seen whether the Warriors could use a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade to land a bigger fish on the market, Portis's comments leave hope for fans of the team that a major addition could be made this offseason.