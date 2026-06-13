Brandin Podziemski is frustratingly safe no matter what Warriors do in NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors could very well be on the hunt for a guard in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Of course, there are appealing frontcourt options. The Michigan trio of Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. all deserve some consideration. So do combo forwards like Karim Lopez and Nate Ament.

But at the end of the day, there's always the possibility Golden State prefers to add a guard like Arizona's Brayden Burries (assuming he drops outside the top-10) or even Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr. While their needs in the frontcourt can't be overstated, the Warriors also desperately require an additional ball-handler and perimeter shooter— one who can take some of the defensive pressure off of Curry as he nears the twilight of his career.

The Warriors, however, are in a spot where even a splash move on draft night will not make a significant dent in the holes on their roster. As they near the end of the Curry era, they simply need to amass young, available talent.

As Brandin Podziemski comes due for an extension, therefore, any speculation about the Warriors landing a major prospect on draft night leading to a trade of the fourth-year guard is already moot. Whether you agree with the organization's stance or not, Podziemski is here to stay.

Brandin Podziemski's job is already secured as a long-term cornerstone of the Warriors' roster

While Podziemski has certainly had his inconsistencies over his first three seasons in Golden State, he's clearly endeared himself within Steve Kerr's system. Over the latter half of 2025-26, moreover, he took full advantage of the opportunities the injuries to Curry and Jimmy Butler opened up. Over his final 22 games, Podziemski averaged 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

It's not fully worth it to discuss the financial complications of his extension here. But suffice it to say that the Warriors will certainly be looking to lock him down at a relatively team-friendly number. They've held to their view of Podziemski as a cornerstone of the team moving forward, and his performance last season only serves to provide justification for that fact.

That doesn't mean that's the right stance, however, at least not in a vacuum.

Podziemski has massive deficits as a player. His shot-selection is often ill-advised, and his facilitation skills can often be obscured by his penchant for boneheaded turnovers. He's not efficient at the rim, nor is he a true mid-range shooter. While he can rebound and make the sort of marginal plays that Kerr loves, his long-term upside likely places him as a strong bench contributor on a contending team.

On a team with a clearer long-term vision, Podziemski likely would not be allowed to siphon opportunities away from a guard like Burries or Philon, both of whom have real potential to develop into secondary offensive options at the NBA level. But the Warriors, even prior to signing Podziemski's extension, have put their eggs in this basket.

Whether we like it or not, Podziemski is here to stay, no matter what route the Warriors ultimately take on draft night.