Warriors can’t overpay Brandin Podziemski if they want to save post-Stephen Curry era

The Golden State Warriors can extend Brandin Podziemski before the start of the 2026-27 regular season, but the franchise risks completely bottoming out after Stephen Curry retires with a massive overpay. Podz wants to be the face (subscription required) of the franchise when Curry and Draymond Green retire. Golden State values the young guard, but every dollar matters in the second apron era. The Dubs can’t pay Podziemski like a star after what he’s produced.

The 6’4 guard keeps improving, but he is a solid role player. Podz averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes per game this season. The 23-year-old shot 45.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent on his free throws. He rated as a slightly above-league-average player by win shares per 48 minutes. That isn’t star production, and the Warriors have to remember that in his extension talks.

Podziemski will be asking for a bag. He made $16.2 million in his rookie contract, but is worth significantly more. Extension predictions put it in the $20 million per year range, but even that is a hefty price for primarily a sixth man. Podz has a versatile game that helps the Warriors, but Golden State should be in no rush to get him locked in.

The Warriors can’t overpay Brandin Podziemski extension talks

The Dubs drafted the 6’4 guard at 19th overall in 2023. He quickly made an impact with his versatility. Podziemski can make a few plays, rebound, space the floor, and get a bucket. The 23-year-old has a ton of confidence, but he is another young player who has struggled to fully earn head coach Steve Kerr’s trust.

The NBA’s current CBA changed the game. Teams are heavily restricted in their roster building if they spend over the second tax apron. The Warriors are one of the reasons this rule was invented. Teams could afford to take on a bad contract or overpay for a role player before. Now, it can derail a contender and force the front office to break up the roster.

It is why the Warriors can’t reward Podz with a massive contract. Spotrac’s Keith Smith predicted Podziemski would get a four-year extension worth $64 million. That is a non-taxpayer mid-level exception contract, which is the level the young guard is playing at. He will certainly want more, but Golden State has to hold firm in that territory.

The Warriors have been here before. They gave Jordan Poole a massive four-year extension worth $128 million only to trade him before it kicked in. This was a massive overpay that Golden State quickly avoided. Things went very differently with Jonathan Kuminga. The saga went to restricted free agency, and he ended up taking a two-year contract worth $46.8 million to be traded midseason. They were two different disasters.

Curry is 38 years old and entering the final year of his current contract. The future Hall of Famer is still elite, but how much longer does he want to play? Draymond Green is 36. The Warriors’ stars likely go out together in the next three years. If Podz gets a five-year extension, he will still be under contract for multiple seasons when the current stars are retired.

The Warriors don’t want to start the post-Curry era with a massive overpay anchoring their cap sheet. Getting Podz at the mid-level over the next four years makes sense. Paying him $20-25 million would quickly turn to regret. Golden State certainly doesn’t want another one of those rookie extensions.

The Golden State Warriors must avoid overpaying Brandin Podziemski in extension talks if they want to avoid hitting rock bottom after Stephen Curry retires. The young guard believes in himself and will be asking for a lot of money. It is on the team to stick to a price point and push the deal to restricted free agency if Podz wants too much. Expect some drama. All fans can do is stay tuned to see how this all plays out.