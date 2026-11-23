Even with a win over the Boston Celtics last night, the Golden State Warriors are still going to need to see improved play from their two primary scorers—Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg—until their superstar returns.

Lendeborg's struggles are understandable. While he was able to operate as a complementary option over the first 11 games of his NBA career, working off of Stephen Curry's gravity to get to his spots and consistently strain opposing defenses, he's failed to make that same impact when opposing defenses are keyed solely on him. Across the past five games, he's averaged just 13.4 points while shooting just 30.8% from the field.

Podziemski's struggles are more frustrating. We saw him scale up his role last season in the absence of Curry and Jimmy Butler, becoming a consistent scoring option and taking much of the team's offensive workload onto his shoulders. He's failed to do the same through this recent stretch, averaging just 13.2 points while converting 35.1% of his attempts from the field.

The primary difference here, also, is that Lendeborg is a rookie, while Podziemski is a fourth-year player that Golden State is about to owe $110 million to over the next five seasons.

But as confounding as Podziemski's lack of consistent scoring can be as times, it's prudent to set the expectations for the player relative to his contract. And Podziemski, at the end of the day, isn't being paid like a piece that can take on primary scoring responsibilities when Curry is out. While his struggles are certainly frustrating, they shouldn't be seen as a reason to dismiss the value the Warriors got on his rookie extension.

Brandin Podziemski's extension pays him for exactly the type of player he is—a complementary piece

The Warriors aren't just a worse team without their superstar in the fold. They're an entirely different one.

While things seemed more than viable during the team's eight-game winning streak, the offensive structure fell apart as soon as Curry went down, and the defense suffered for that fact as well. There simply weren't enough open shots to go around over these past five games, and even in the victory last night, that statement held true. Golden State shot just 39.8% from the floor in the one-point win over Boston.

Are the Warriors in trouble if Curry needs to miss any more time over the remainder of the season? Absolutely. But does that mean the rest of this team is fraudulent?

That depends on how you view things.

This team is built through and through around Curry, and any player that could serve as a consistent second option—including Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis—is sidelined with injury. Lendeborg isn't that sort of piece yet, although he could be eventually.

Podziemski simply isn't. He doesn't have nearly enough self-creation or tough shot-making in his game to be.

But that sort of player—like Butler, Jamal Murray, Austin Reaves, and Jalen Williams—don't get paid $22.5 million per year. Those are the pieces that can carry an offense in the absence of the primary option without a debilitating drop off, and they get compensated accordingly in the modern NBA. It doesn't take much in the way of argument or analytics to show that Podziemski isn't that at that level.

What he is, at the end of the day, is a complementary piece—he's driven off enough of the inconsistency in his game that, if there's a self-creating, floor-spacing point guard to pair him with, he'll produce consistently on a night-to-night basis. His $22.5 million annual value on his extension puts him in line with players like Shaedon Sharpe, Christian Braun, Alex Caruso, and Josh Hart. If you transplanted any of those pieces to Golden State right now, would you expect them to fix the offense without Curry in the fold?

Now, there's certainly an argument to be made there about Podziemski's defensive impact relative to some of those pieces. And there's certainly still room to take issue with the organization's characterization of him as a future cornerstone.

But at $22.5 million annually beyond this season, Podziemski is playing exactly like the sort of player the Warriors are going to pay him to be. It's simply the rest of the structure of the team, especially past the end of Curry's career, that needs to be shaped correctly in order to put Podziemski in his rightful role.