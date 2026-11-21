When the Golden State Warriors are at full strength, Brandin Podziemski looks the part of a high-level player. When the Warriors aren't quite healthy enough, however, critics swarm to question his ability to step into a bigger role. Unfortunately, those critics are in the right—and Golden State's reluctance to prepare Podziemski for more expansive offensive duties is at least partially blame.

Factor in how rare it's been for the Warriors' aging core to actually be healthy at the same time in recent seasons and the reluctance to throw Podziemski to the proverbial wolves is rearing its head.

On the surface, Podziemski is having a strong season. He's averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.4 three-point field goals made per game. If his numbers hold, the 23-year-old will continue the trend of setting a new career-best average as a scorer in every season he's played.

Unfortunately, a look beneath the surface reveals how mightily Podziemski has struggled when Stephen Curry hasn't played and the Warriors have needed the up-and-comer to step into a high-volume role.

During a recent episode of Dubs Talk on NBC Sports Bay Area and California, Monte Poole offered a scathing review of Podziemski's offensive tendencies and defensive deficiencies.

"The issue that I have with Brandin is that he runs into trouble without having a planned escape. And the offense just gets throttled when that happens, the offense just gets strangled. You know he's not a point guard for that reason. So you have to figure out where he fits. If he's not a point guard, then he has to be a 2-guard. In that case, he has to be an offensive threat."

Poole continued, acknowledging that Podziemski's flaws can be fixed and coached, but calling on him to be more focused on both ends of the floor:

"These are things that can be worked on, but I think the axel of the focus is something he needs to tighten up. He needs to dial in. And I think in Brandin's case, offensively, he needs to be more aware of what's going on around him. And defensively, he really needs to be more aware of what's going around him. Because a lot of times he's out there in space and I'm like, 'Who is Brandin guarding? Oh, nobody.'"

Podziemski is a talented player with youth on his side, but one can't help but wonder if the Warriors could've done more to prepare him for the expanded role he's now playing—let alone the five-year, $110 million extension he signed that has raised the standard for his performances.

Warriors should've done more to prepare Brandin Podziemski for a bigger role

Podziemski appeared to turn a corner prior to the injury that's kept Stephen Curry sidelined for the past four games and counting. Through his first 10 appearances, Podziemski averaged 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.9 three-point field goals made on .481/.397/.690 shooting.

Unfortunately, in the four games since Curry went down, Podziemski's production has plummeted across the board to 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.3 three-point field goals made on .349/.227/.765 shooting.

Some degree of regression was to be expected considering the gravity that Curry has as both an on and off-ball player, and the manner in which that simplifies the game for his teammates. What Podziemski has done, however, is continue to look the part of a player who can't break through without his superstar teammate.

That's reflected further in the fact that he's shooting just 33.3 percent from beyond the arc and posting a below-average true shooting percentage of 54.9 when Curry isn't on the court this season.

Brandin Podziemski continues to struggle when Stephen Curry isn't on the court

Unfortunately, that isn't a new trend. In 2025-26, for instance, Podziemski was again below the league average with a true shooting percentage of 55.1 and a three-point field goal percentage of 34.1 when Curry wasn't on the court with him.

That was easy to forgive and understand when he was an up-and-coming player on a rookie-scale contract, but now he's less than a year away from carrying an average cap hit of $22 million.

In the simplest of terms: The standard is rising and Podziemski is not. That's put the Warriors in a fairly compromising position, as they need him to prove that he can stand on his own two feet, particularly when one considers that Curry will turn 40 during the first season on Podziemski's new contract.

Podziemski does an excellent job of producing alongside Curry, but if the Warriors want to contend again, then they'll need players who can take pressure off of the two-time MVP by excelling when he isn't there, as well.

Is it too little, too late in trying to help Stephen Curry win again?

All of this leads back to the original point: Golden State waited far too long to give Podziemski this level of responsibility. They've battled injuries and less than ideal roster depth throughout his tenure, yet he's never produced a usage rate above 19.3 until this season.

That's not necessarily a low number, but considering the Warriors have played 43 games without Curry and 60 without Butler since the start of the 2025-26 season, why wasn't Podziemski provided with a chance to give a more expansive role more than the occasional test drive?

Perhaps it's competitive spirit or perhaps it's delusion. The reality the Warriors are living in, however, is that they haven't been a postseason-caliber team, let alone a true contender, since at least 2024-25. Throw in the injuries they've dealt with and Podziemski should've been thrown to the proverbial wolves and challenged to learn from the mistakes he was inevitably going to make along the way.

Unfortunately, the Warriors are finally giving him that task with no margin for error and less than a year before a lucrative extension takes hold. As such, they shoulder some of the blame for whatever comes next.