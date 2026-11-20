Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was recently asked if he would consider benching Draymond Green. Kerr quickly shut the idea down, stating that it's "not even a thought." Though Green has earned Kerr's loyalty, the rigid approach to his role is hurting Yaxel Lendeborg.

Considering both the Warriors as a team and Lendeborg individually are playing better without Green, the refusal to even consider a change is nothing short of a red flag.

Lendeborg has already emerged as one of the most productive and well-rounded rookies in the NBA. Through 16 games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 2.0 three-point field goals made on .455/.372/.767 shooting.

The important context of Lendeborg's success relative to the conversation at hand, however, is that he's been better in almost every discernible statistical way without Green on the court.

Lendeborg has played 192 minutes next to Green and 315 without him. During the time he's played with Green off the court, he's averaged 1.9 more points, 3.4 more assists, 2.3 more rebounds, and 2.1 more free throw attempts per 36 minutes.

In addition to increasing his production, Lendeborg has improved his true shooting percentage by 7.3 percent and his three-point field goal percentage by 22.7 percent without Green. And yet, changing the lineup structure isn't being considered.

Yaxel Lendeborg plays better when Draymond Green isn't on the court

Golden State's strongest defense against benching Green during turbulent times in previous seasons has been his positive impact on winning. Though the current sample size is too small to claim anything definitively, the evidence is mounting that the Warriors are playing better without him.

For one, the Warriors are being outscored by 4.4 points per 100 possessions when Green is on the court and are outscoring opponents by 1.6 when he isn't.

Green's counterpoint can be as simple as the fact that the Warriors are outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per 100 possessions when he's on the court with Curry. Unfortunately, when Green is on the court and Curry isn't, Golden State is being outscored by an almost unfathomable 38.5.

More applicably, the Warriors are being outscored by 21.4 points per 100 possessions when Green and Lendeborg share the court and 4.9 when only Lendeborg is on the floor—a 16.5-point swing.

Warriors should be open to anything—including benching a big name

Yes, Curry's injury has played an unavoidable role in Golden State being sent into a tailspin. The same can be said for Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody missing the time they have. Simply ruling out benching Green simply isn't a rational approach to the matter at hand.

Kerr may ultimately be proven right, as Green could help anchor excellent lineups when the Warriors are back at full strength, but no player should be outright safe from being benched.

If the Warriors continue to find that Green's minutes without Curry are resulting in negative outcomes, then they need to reinvent the former Defensive Player of the Year's role. If that ultimately lands him with the second unit, then that's just the cost of reality.

Green deserves the opportunity to right the ship and help Lendeborg maximize his potential, but if he's unable to do so, then Kerr's loyalty will continue to prove more costly than beneficial.