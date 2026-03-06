Brutal Kristaps Porzingis reality may decide Warriors' future plans

The Golden State Warriors traded for Kristaps Porziņġis a month ago, thinking he'd be able to step in and finish out the last part of the season before helping the team make a postseason push. They also did so with the hope of re-signing him this summer, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent. Well, at least that should happen, as ESPN gave some insight on how KP's market could look:

"He's an unrestricted free agent this summer, possessing both the talent to believe another big contract could be ahead but also a health question that has some league executives wondering whether he will have any market at all."

Marc Stein of The Stein Line wrote a couple of weeks ago that Golden State's plan with the Porziņġis trade was to help him get acclimated to the team and medical staff, and then "try to convince" (subscription required) him to re-sign over the summer on a "more team-friendly deal" than the one he's on now. KP is making $30.7 million this season.

Well, it looks like that could very well happen, but not for the reason the Warriors hoped.

As Steve Kerr said after the trade, they wouldn't have acquired Porziņġis if they didn't think he'd be healthy and consistently in the lineup. He had a chance to up his value during the final stretch of the season with Golden State after playing only 17 games with Atlanta to start the year, but he's been sidelined due to illness.

Warriors may not have competition for Kristaps Porziņġis this summer

You have to wonder if Golden State will want to retain KP, especially if he's unable to return to the court this season. The front office may feel like they need to, if they can do so for a reasonable number, considering what they gave up for Porziņġis. They might not be ready to give up on him just yet.

The good news is that KP did travel with the team on its current road trip, so maybe he'll return in one of the next two games, but fans know not to get their hopes up. There is a chance that the Warriors could enter the play-in without Porziņġis and Steph Curry, as the latter is out indefinitely. You can say the same about the center, too, hence why league executives wonder if he'll have a market this summer. His history is a red flag.

Hopefully, KP will be back on the court again soon. You could feel his excitement about being with the organization when he spoke to the media after the trade. It felt like it'd be somewhat of a fresh start for him, but then another hurdle got in the way. Of course, his health comes first, though.