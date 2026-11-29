The Golden State Warriors, between now and Dec. 15, will be exploring every possible opportunity for a trade involving Kristaps Porzingis' contract.

Now, they can of course wait until the trade deadline to move off of that deal, perhaps giving themselves a chance to truly explore their options and maximizing their return for a deal that's essentially functioning as a trade exception at the moment. But Porzingis certainly isn't gaining any trade value as the season wears on.

And if the Warriors want to have any chance of moving the players they acquire in that deal again before the deadline, like they did with Dennis Schröder in 2024-25, that trade needs to be finalized by Dec. 16. That obviously doesn't give Golden State much wiggle room, nor does it give the organization much time to find a suitable trade partner for the Porzingis contract.

I certainly won't be the first to advocate for Buddy Hield's return to the Warriors. This organization has seen firsthand how rapidly his on-court value could drop when he's not consistently hitting his perimeter shots, and Golden State's biggest need certainly isn't in the backcourt.

But as Hield continues to resurrect his trade value with the Chicago Bulls this season, he's at least a candidate worth monitoring on a league-wide scale.

Buddy Hield is resurrecting his trade value as we speak—an interesting development after the end of his Warriors' tenure

There's a reason the Warriors were only able to recoup a semi-available Porzingis for what should've been two premier trade chips in Hield and Jonathan Kuminga's contracts. Golden State had overplayed its hand when it came to negotiations with Kuminga, and by the time it ultimately decided to pull the trigger on a deal, it had virtually no leverage with which to command the draft capital it had once sought.

Hield, meanwhile, was playing some of the worst ball of his career. Hield had converted just 34.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc with the Warriors that season, and his lack of value on the defensive end means that, when that shot isn't falling, he essentially becomes unplayable in most systems.

He hardly saw the court after moving to the Atlanta Hawks at the end of last season, and things didn't look much better for him after he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason.

But a deal on the precipice of the regular season that sent him to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Rob Dillingham proved to be a fortuitous change. Not only did the Bulls have a need for additional perimeter shooting, but there were enough young players in their backcourt to give Hield a real chance at minutes.

And he's earned that opportunity over this last stretch of games. Across his past nine outings, Hield has shot a ridiculous 44.7% from 3-point range. With Norman Powell out last night against the Indiana Pacers, Hield started the game and played close to 32 minutes, posting 19 points and knocking down five of his 11 shots from beyond the arc.

This is certainly a positive development, especially for a player that was so beloved by the locker room and the fanbase when he was in Golden State. But it's also a relevant one for the Warriors because of their registered interest in Bulls center Jalen Smith.

Smith currently makes just under $9.5 million on his expiring deal, and tacking on Hield in any sort of trade involving Porzingis and a small haul of draft capital is actually a realistic option for both teams. The Bulls would likely be selling on Hield at his highest, which matters because of the player option he has on his deal this offseason, and the Warriors would be addressing their biggest need while adding to their rotation with a (currently) viable perimeter shooter.

Again, Warriors fans know how quickly Hield can fade from the spotlight, and if there's a better option anywhere out there when it comes to Porzingis' contract, Golden State should almost certainly be pursuing it. But as Hield continues to impress in Chicago, he'll be a player worth monitoring over the coming weeks.