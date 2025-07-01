Clippers force Warriors into precarious position after savvy Brook Lopez signing

As the Golden State Warriors enter free agency, one of their main priorities is adding a big man who can simultaneously provide stability on the defensive end and extra punch on the offensive end.

However, the positional market has already become more limited mere hours into the free agency period with Brook Lopez signing a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, placing the Warriors in a precarious position in a hurry.

As the market becomes narrower, multiple teams will be pursuing the remaining viable center free agents, and, as Golden State's need becomes more desperate, this fact could lead to a stressful offseason for the team's front office.

Brook Lopez's rapid signing signals trouble for the Warriors

Lopez, 37, was set to be one of the marquis free agents at the center position this offseason. Last season, through 80 games with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lopez averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

While these numbers might not seem impressive enough for a team to be willing to take a contractual risk on a 37-year-old, Lopez's pure size in the paint, as well as his effective 3-point shot, would have been major boons to the Warriors roster.

However, his affordable two-year, $18 million deal with Los Angeles has provided such aid to the roster of a rival team, and Golden State must now deal with the implications.

With the departure of veteran Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million deal, the team's center rotation currently includes only Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis: two largely unproven players set for massive roles.

Post, who shot 40.8% from beyond the arc last season, was a major addition to the team's rotation, but showed his developmental concerns during the playoffs as he was benched largely as a result of his negative defensive impact.

Now, the team must certainly add a center either as a bona-fide starter or a bench piece to relieve the team of some of Post's defensive risks, and options on that front are limited.

Among the remaining potential targets are Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford and former first overall pick Deandre Ayton, who surprisingly received a contract buyout from the Portland Trailblazers shortly before free agency began.

Both of these players come with their own age and injury risks, and, while Lopez certainly possesses those same risks, his consistency as a player set him above others of his same position in the market.

Therefore, the Clippers smart signing has placed the Warriors in a tough position as they attempt to negotiate treacherous waters this offseason.