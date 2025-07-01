Competition has emerged for Warriors' one remaining hope in free agency

As the Golden State Warriors entered free agency, their dire need for a starting-caliber big man stood front and center among all rumors surrounding them.

Yet, as other teams made a flurry of moves building out their rosters, the Warriors stood pat, and, now, new competition has emerged for the one of the only remaining free agents who could provide what the team needs this offseason: Al Horford.

While Golden State remains the favorite to sign Horford this offseason, and it is still only the second day of free agency, there is an extremely limited positional market for centers this offseason, and numerous teams being in on Horford is a sign of intense competition for a player that Golden State needs desperately.

Al Horford's numerous suitors could spell trouble for the Warriors

As the Warriors let veteran center Kevon Looney walk to the New Orleans Pelicans on a relatively cheap deal, their primary intention this offseason became clear: sign a center to offset the weaknesses of youngsters Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

While Post ascended from the G League last season and shot over 40% from beyond the arc, solving many of the team's spacing issues, his defensive liabilities rendered him a negative player in the postseason, illuminating the team's need for a starting caliber center this offseason.

However, in a market that includes only a couple viable big men, the team faces stiff competition to get such a move done.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, multiple championship contending teams, including Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers, are among the teams rumored to be interested in signing Horford.

Al Horford has received interest from several contending teams since the start of free agency, including the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2025

While this level of interest is no real surprise, given Horford's long-standing consistency as a defensive presence and championship-caliber player, it does definitely spell trouble for the Warriors as they pursue the big man.

After Brook Lopez signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on the first day of free agency, signalling a savvy move for a front office attempting to get support for their star center Ivica Zubac, the market for viable centers has narrowed down to essentially just Horford and Deandre Ayton.

Ayton, who received a surprise contract buyout from the Portland Trailblazers on the eve of free agency, comes with numerous injury and fit concerns, making him an upside swing for whatever team signs him.

Golden State, at this point, cannot afford an upside swing and also cannot afford to run with Post as their lone starting-caliber center, therefore making a Horford signing, depsite the competiton, an absolute necessity this offseason.